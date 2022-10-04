"They told me I was adopted and answered all my questions" - Throwback to when New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge opened up about his adoption story & credited his non-biological parents for successful career

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge opened up about being adopted by his non-biological parents Patty and Wayne two days after he was born.

In an interview with the New York Post in 2015, Judge spoke about how his parents answered all his questions as a kid with regard to his adoption. He said:

“So I started asking questions, and they told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that. I was fine with it. It really didn’t bother me because that’s the only parents I’ve known.’’

Jomboy @Jomboy_ this shot of Judges parents and wife watching his shot to center that fell just short is awesome. this shot of Judges parents and wife watching his shot to center that fell just short is awesome. https://t.co/FXHczea6ox

Judge also spoke to The Record after graduating from school about his upbringing, saying:

“I wanted to go outside and play with my friends or play some video games, but they were tough on me. They’d say, ‘Hey, you’ve got homework to do. You’ve got to finish your math homework and science homework.' I didn’t like it as a kid, but looking back on it, I really appreciate what they did for me.”

Aaron Judge is having a historic 2022 season with the Yankees

The Yankee slugger also revealed that his older brother, John, was also adopted and he moved base to Korea to pursue his teaching career. Judge's mom, Patty, was in attendance in Toronto last week when he scored his record-equalling 61st homer of the season, tying Roger Maris Jr.

Aaron Judge gifts baseball to mom Patty after historic feat

Judge launched one into the stands with a two-run blast that snapped a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning. With this, he snapped a seven-match streak and created history, becoming the first player to reach this mark since 1961.

After the match, Judge gifted the history-creating ball to his mother, saying that she has been through everything in his career. He added that words couldn't describe how it felt to be associated with some of the Yankees legends. Now, "All-Rise" will be aiming to break their record away from home as they face the Texas Rangers to close out the regular season.

Apart from this, Aaron Judge also has a chance to win the Triple Crown, leading the American League in home runs, RBIs and batting average. This will be the first time since Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera achieved it in 2012. The last Yankee to win the Triple Crown was Mickey Mantle in 1956.

