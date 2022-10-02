"My wife has been with me through it all and she’s calm as a cucumber" - New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge says his wife never succumbed to media hype throughout his famed career

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has admitted that his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, has never folded in front of the cameras since entering MLB in 2016.

In the postgame press conference, the 30-year-old was questioned as to how his family bears the paps, with Judge terming his wife as "calm as a cucumber.” He said:

“My wife has been with me through it all and she’s calm as a cucumber, that’s for sure.”

There was no confirmation if Bracksieck was in Toronto for the three-game series against the Blue Jays. But Judge's mom, Patty, was seen with Roger Maris Jr. when "All-Rise" struck his historic 61st homer of the season. Judge ended an eight-game wait to reach the historic mark held by Roger Maris in 1961. The Yankees have clinched the AL East title with their eyes on a deep run in the postseason.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is a married man!



Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha Aaron Judge is a married man!Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha https://t.co/ZQPnCg1FIk

However, Bracksieck was spotted with Judge's mom for his 60th home run of the season during the Yankees’ 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Judge and Bracksieck tied the knot in Hawaii last December.

Will Aaron Judge win the Triple Crown this year?

After a scintillating season, Judge has cemented himself as one of the greats in Yankees folklore with a historic season in the making. He is currently behind Luis Arraez in the American League batting race at .313, while leading MLB in homers and the AL in RBIs.

Aaron Judge has been impressive since signing for the Yankees in 2016

There have only been 12 instances in MLB history of a player leading in batting averages, home runs and RBIs. The most recent instance was Miguel Cabrera in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers.

Aaron Judge also leads the AL in 11 of the 12 categories needed for an unprecedented Quadruple Crown. The 12 categories are: home runs, RBIs, batting average, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, walks, extra-base hits, total bases, wRC+ and WAR.

Since winning Rookie of the Year in 2017, Judge has gone from strength to strength in the AL. With history now in the making, he could go on to win over more individual and team honors with Yankees fans hoping that he extends his stay in the Bronx.

With the postseason looming, the New York outfit is set to take on the Texas Rangers next as Judge looks to build on his memorable season.

Poll : 0 votes