Aaron Judge has signed a long-term deal to remain with the New York Yankees, poising him to make a special form of history. According to MLB analyst Tom Verducci, Judge can become just the second player to weigh over 270 pounds and is over the age of 37 to hit a home run. This, of course, assumes that Judge will still be playing at that weight when he reaches 37. Given his height, it is possible.

The surprising part of this record is who he would be joining in the record books. It would be none other than pitcher Bartolo Colon. Colon hit one home run in his entire 21 year MLB career. The home run was absolutely electric, and one of the best moments of the decade for baseball.

Anthony Castrovince shared the comment from Tom Verducci to Twitter.

Anthony Castrovince



"He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher. The other was Bartolo Colon." - Tom Verducci on MLB Network. Judge is 282 pounds and will be signed through his age-39 season.

"He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher" - Tom Verducci

This Day in Sports on Twitter shared the historic home run hit by Colon.

May 7, 2016: Bartolo Colon hits his first career MLB home run.

"Bartolo Colon hits his first career MLB home run" - This Day in Sports Clips

Aaron Judge is chasing a unique form of history, though it won't be for many years.

Aaron Judge might spend his entire career with the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge reaffirmed his commitment to the Yankees with his new nine-year contract. He could go down in history as a lifelong Yankee much like Derek Jeter.

The Yankees kept their superstar in the fold and fans are extremely excited to watch him over the remainder of his potentially Hall of Fame career.

