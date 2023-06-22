Create

New York Yankees take news of Aaron Judge being only All-Star voting finalist in stride: "Who else in that lineup deserves to be an All-Star?"  

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jun 22, 2023 23:53 GMT
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only member of the team to be named an All-Star Game voting finalist, MLB announced Thursday.

The defending American League MVP is still nursing a toe injury that has held him out of the lineup since June 3. In spite of that, he is the AL's leading vote-getter through Phase 1 of balloting. He is hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.

Aaron Judge is the #Yankees' only All-Star finalist, as announced by @MLB. The second phase of voting begins Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

While one might expect that news of Aaron Judge being the only member of the New York Yankees to be an All-Star voting finalist, fans of the team are surpsingly taking the news in stride.

While staff ace Gerrit Cole has the statistics to be an All-Star this season, the first phase of All-Star voting does not include pitchers.

And unfortunately, you can’t get mad at this twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…
@BryanHoch @MLB Add this to the list of evidence as to why fans should be concerned “only 3 weeks into June”. Judge is currently on the IL is the only one truly worthy of getting an All-star spot and the fans know it.
I mean who else in that lineup deserves to be an all star? twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

Most New York Yankees fans are more aggravated at their organization rather than MLB voters for Aaron Judge being the only member of the Bronx Bombers considered worthy of a starting All-Star spot.

The Yankees have struggled to meet with the team's traditionally high standards due to injury and underwhelming play from several of the team's headline performers.

New York enters Thursday with a 41-33 record, clinging on to the final AL wild-card spot while sitting 9.5 games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who also have two players – outfielder Randy Arozarena and first baseman Yandy Diaz – among the league leaders in voting. Arozarena is third among AL outfielders, Diaz is second among first basemen.

Psh why am I not surprised. 😭 twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…
@BryanHoch @MLB Brutal, but justified.
Not surprised, that was obvious twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is third in voting at his position, while Gleyber Torres is fifth among AL second basemen. It's quite a fall from grace for a team that used to dominate All-Star voting that only Aaron Judge is in the hunt for a starting spot this season.

As he should be twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…
@BryanHoch @MLB makes sense, hopefully he'll be ok to represent
no surprise with that twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

Not even Yankees fans themselves can work up any for-real angst in this disappointing season.

@BryanHoch @MLB The Yankees disrespect continues 🙃

Aaron Judge slowly moving closer to rejoining New York Yankees' lineup

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees watches from the dugout
According to reports, Judge is responding well to a second platelet-rich plasma injection into his injured right big toe. However, he has yet to resume baseball activities.

The Yankees continue to struggle without their captain in the lineup. New York is 9-14 this season when Judge has been on the injured list.

