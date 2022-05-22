"I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he's the new Jackie Robinson"- New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson defends allegations of racial comments towards Chicago White Sox shortstop

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson claims that his comments towards Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were not racist and only made in a joking manner. This comes after the claim that Anderson's comments were offensive and disrespectful.

"'I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he's the new Jackie Robinson ... We've actually joke about that. I've said to him in years past, not in any manner than just joking around.'-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson"-@Jomboy Media

"'I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he's the new Jackie Robinson ... We've actually joke about that. I've said to him in years past, not in any manner than just joking around.'-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson"-@Jomboy Media

Josh Donaldson said the two have joked about calling him "Jackie" several times and that he didn't expect Anderson to be offended. Both White Sox manager Tony La Russa and Tim Anderson felt the comments were disrespectful and racist.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “He was basically trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like ‘what’s up Jackie?’”



Tim Anderson explains what led to his frustration toward Josh Donaldson this afternoon “He was basically trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like ‘what’s up Jackie?’”Tim Anderson explains what led to his frustration toward Josh Donaldson this afternoon https://t.co/nLqhRtjolN

"'He was basically trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like 'what's up, Jackie?' Tim Anderson explains what led to his frustration toward Josh Donaldson"-@Jomboy Media

Tony La Russa also commented on the incident.

"Tony La Russa alleges Josh Donaldson made a racist comment towards Tim Anderson. Declined to comment further."-@White Sox Talk

"Tony La Russa alleges Josh Donaldson made a racist comment towards Tim Anderson. Declined to comment further."-@White Sox Talk

Josh Donaldson and the White Sox have a long history of not liking one another. Donaldson was a member of the Minnesota Twins last year. Donaldson hit a home run off Giolito and had a few words to say when rounding the bases.

CBS Sports @CBSSports



(via Josh Donaldson was ejected for kicking dirt on home plate while crossing home plate after hitting a home run.(via @NBCSWhiteSox Josh Donaldson was ejected for kicking dirt on home plate while crossing home plate after hitting a home run.(via @NBCSWhiteSox) https://t.co/BOYfSHGiiS

"Josh Donaldson was ejected for kicking dirt on home plate while crossing home plate after hitting a home run."-@CBS Sports

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito got into an altercation after the game.

"The thing that Yankees fans don't know is that Josh Donaldson went after Lucas Giolito in the parking lot last year as a member of the Twins. This isn't White Sox vs. Yankees. This is White Sox vs. Donaldson."-@Vinnie Parise



This isn’t White Sox vs Yankees. This is White Sox vs Donaldson. The thing that Yankees fans don’t know is that Josh Donaldson went after Lucas Giolito in the parking lot last year as a member of the Twins. This isn’t White Sox vs Yankees. This is White Sox vs Donaldson.

"The thing that Yankees fans don't know is that Josh Donaldson went after Lucas Giolito in the parking lot last year as a member of the Twins. This isn't White Sox vs. Yankees. This is White Sox vs. Donaldson."-@Vinnie Parise

Giolito later spoke on the incident in a postgame press conference last year.

'We won. The 'W' is next to my name. They're in last place.' Lucas Giolito goes OFF on Josh Donaldson"-@White Sox Talk



Lucas Giolito goes OFF on Josh Donaldson "We won. The 'W' is next to my name. They're in last place."Lucas Giolito goes OFF on Josh Donaldson https://t.co/xFwsEIX4WA

'We won. The 'W' is next to my name. They're in last place.' Lucas Giolito goes OFF on Josh Donaldson"-@White Sox Talk

New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play in doubleheader on Sunday

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

The Yankees and White Sox square off in a doubleheader this afternoon with the first game starting at 3:05 EDT. The second game starts at 7:08 EDT. With the incident from yesterday, it will be interesting to see how things unfold later today. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

