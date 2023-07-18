With a record of 50-45, the New York Yankees now find themselves in the very bottom of their division, the AL East. One of the AL's worst hitting teams over the past month, the hope of a postseason appearance continues to dwindle.

Despite winning 99 games last season, the team has been unable to find their touch this season. Captain and top slugger Aaron Judge has been sidelined with a toe injury since early June, and his absence has been very noticeable. Withouth the 6-foot-7 outfielder, the Yankees score only about half as much.

With the August 1 Trade Deadline drawing nearer and nearer, the Yankees have some tough decisions to make. Will they deal some of their promising prospects for a chance at some stars to help them through the postseason, or will they be the ones dealing the superstars?

It's hard to say, but here are the top three players GM Brian Cashman might explore making a play for on deadline day. Although it may cost him in prospects, the team may not have any other choice to help them mount a late-season run.

Top 3 players the New York Yankees could move for before deadline day

3 Yasmani Grandal

A 34-year old Cuban emigree, Yasmani Grandal has spent the last three seasons catching for the Chicago White Sox. A two-time All-Star, Grandal looks poised to be pushed out of the full time catcher role by Seby Zavala.

Catching has been an achilles heel for the New York Yankees this season, and backup man Kyle Higashioka may not be a postseason catcher. A respectable .248 hitter this season, the Yankees can pick up a switch-hitting, defensive minded catcher, who is also a pending free agent.

2. James Paxton

Canadian southpaw starter James Paxton played on the New York Yankees in 2019 and 2020 between stints with the Seattle Mariners. The owner of a 3.58 career ERA, Paxton has accrued a 5-2 record alongside a 3.51 ERA with the Boston Red Sox this season. If Paxton is dealt from the Sox to the Yankees it will be only the second player-for-player trade since 2005.

1. Lucas Giolito

The darling of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, many teams will be salivating over the prospect of getting leftie Lucas Giolito. Fortunately for the Yankees, it just might work. Long in search of a quality left-handed starter to assuage the issues faced by the rotation this year, Cashman may have found his man.

The pending free agent is 5-6 this season with an ERA of 3.45. Giolito's team, the Chicago White Sox, will want a big prospect in return. However, the deal could be worthwhile if Giolito decides to resign with the New York Yankees come the offseason.

