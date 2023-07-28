With the MLB trade deadline just four days away, the New York Yankees have shown little interest in dipping into the market. Fans may have been hoping to add some big-name stars, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

The Yankees are currently languishing in last place in the American League East and struggling to find any consistency. Aaron Boone's team is 6-9 in over their last 15 games and has won just one of their last seven series. The 54-48 Yankees are eight games out of first place and 2.5 games out of the wild card.

According to a recent piece by Zach Kram in the Ringer, the Yankees will likely work with what they have for the remainder of the season.

"It’s difficult to see the Yankees doing much at the deadline," said Kram

Kram argues that the club's $279 million payroll, difficult division and lack of trade pieces means the team could stay relatively quiet in the coming days.

The Yankees currently have the second-highest payroll in the majors. GM Brian Cashman has ensured the club are hovering right around the MLB luxury-tax level. That leaves little room to put together a lucrative contract for a top-tier player.

Furthermore, the Yankees don't have the talent and farm system to put together an attractive package. Former MVPs Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson's stock has dropped due to injuries and poor offensive output.

Last year's rising stars Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have both failed to live up to expectations in 2023. A deal that includes shortstop Anthony Volpe is likely out of the question.

The New York Yankees' lack of leverage in the market means the organization will likely turn to younger prospects to step up for the remainder of the season.

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is set to return on Friday

The New York Yankees will hope to jumpstart their season on Friday with the highly anticipated return of Aaron Judge. The club captain is set to feature against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

"The Yankees plan to activate Aaron Judge on Friday, per @Joelsherman1" - B/R Walk-Off

The offense has struggled to find any consistency without their leader and star player. Prior to his injury on June 3rd, the Yankees had a 35-25 record. Since then, they are 19-23.

With the possibility of a blockbuster trade unlikely, the club will need Judge to once again carry this team on his back. Time is running out for a Yankees team that is at risk of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016.