New York Yankees utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa has gone from one of the more reviled members of the team to one of the more celebrated in the course of a couple months.

The reason? His desire to do anything he can to help the Bronx Bombers win. In what has been a disappointing season for the pinstripers, Kiner-Falefa's attitude is a refreshing change of pace that cuts through the gloom of the Yankee Stadium home locker room.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch

In an interview with Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Isiah Kiner-Falefa talked about his "do-it-all" role with the New York Yankees this season:

“I want to be one of the best bench players in the league. I’m taking pride in any opportunity I’m given. When I get those opportunities, I want to be ready, whether it’s pitching, hitting or defense.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has played all three outfield positions for the New York Yankees this season, learning how to play in the grass this spring after never having played the outfield before in five seasons of major league ball before 2023.

He has also played his more natural positions of shortstop and third base with New York this season, and he's even pitched in three games. Anything to help the team.

IsIah Kiner-Falefa came to the New York Yankees with Josh Donaldson in a trade with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. Neither player was warmly received by Yankee Nation last year.

Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees' starting shortstop in 2022, and as a defense-first player, put up a a solid .261 batting average over 142 games. However, he was not Derek Jeter, nor was he one of New York's exciting infield prospects named Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza.

Since he was solid, but not spectacular, he found himself marooned with Donaldson and outfielder Aaron Hicks on New York's "Most Hated" list through no real fault of his own.

While Hicks is gone, and Yankee fans wish Donaldson was, Kiner-Falefa has emerged from the doghouse by filling in at a number of positions as the team continues to struggle through endless injuries.

New York Yankees fans have warmed to Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the New York Yankees runs to first.

Kiner-Falefa's willingness to take on any role, and his reputation for being a determined, fundamental player, have Yankees fans once again rooting for 2020 Gold Glover.

Interesting enough, this all comes despite Kiner-Falefa currently batting .237. A .262 career hitter, his worst season batting-wise was .238 in his second MLB season with the Texas Rangers.

