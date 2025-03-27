New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27
The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will kick-off Opening Day festivities on Thursday, getting the 2025 regular season rolling. It will be a massive showcase for Major League Baseball as Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers will welcome Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers to New York.
Carlos Rodon will be the starting pitcher taking to the mound for the New York Yankees, while Freddy Peralta will be taking the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day. It will be exciting to see how it all plays out as both teams having playoff aspirations in 2025.
Austin Wells got Opening Day started with a bang, hitting a lead-off home run for the New York Yankees. Not only did he become the first catcher to lead-off for the historic club, but he proved manager Aaron Boone correct in slotting him there.