  New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Mar 27, 2025 20:20 GMT
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will be taking on Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day (Photo Source: IMAGN)
The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will kick-off Opening Day festivities on Thursday, getting the 2025 regular season rolling. It will be a massive showcase for Major League Baseball as Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers will welcome Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers to New York.

Carlos Rodon will be the starting pitcher taking to the mound for the New York Yankees, while Freddy Peralta will be taking the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day. It will be exciting to see how it all plays out as both teams having playoff aspirations in 2025.

Austin Wells got Opening Day started with a bang, hitting a lead-off home run for the New York Yankees. Not only did he become the first catcher to lead-off for the historic club, but he proved manager Aaron Boone correct in slotting him there.

Stay tuned for live updates

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Game Player Stats

New York Yankees’ player stats

PlayersABRHRBIHRBBSOSBAVG
1. Austin Wells, C211111.500
2. Aaron Judge, RF210.00
3. Cody Bellinger, CF1110.500
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B10.00
5. Jazz Chisholm, 2B110.00
6. Jasson Dominguez, LF10.00
7. Anthony Volpe, SS111111.000
8. Ben Rice, DH1 10.00
9. Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B1 0.00
Total1223225
PitcherIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Carlos Rodon, SP4.04 11412.25
Milwaukee Brewers’ player stats

PlayerABRHRBIHRBBSOSBAVG
1. Jackson Chourio, LF22.000
2. Christian Yelich, DH2.000
3. William Contreras, C21.000
4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B21.000
5. Sal Frelick, RF221.000
6. Joey Ortiz, SS2
7. Garrett Mitchell, CF2
8. Vinny Capra, 3B1 1 1111.000
9. Brice Turang, 2B1 11.000
Total161 411
PitcherIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Freddy Peralta, SP3.1322625.40


Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
