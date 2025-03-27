New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27

The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will kick-off Opening Day festivities on Thursday, getting the 2025 regular season rolling. It will be a massive showcase for Major League Baseball as Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers will welcome Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers to New York.

Carlos Rodon will be the starting pitcher taking to the mound for the New York Yankees, while Freddy Peralta will be taking the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day. It will be exciting to see how it all plays out as both teams having playoff aspirations in 2025.

Austin Wells got Opening Day started with a bang, hitting a lead-off home run for the New York Yankees. Not only did he become the first catcher to lead-off for the historic club, but he proved manager Aaron Boone correct in slotting him there.

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Game Player Stats

New York Yankees’ player stats

Players AB R H RBI HR BB SO SB AVG 1. Austin Wells, C 2 1 1 1 1 1 .500 2. Aaron Judge, RF 2 1 0.00 3. Cody Bellinger, CF 1 1 1 0.500 4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 1 0.00 5. Jazz Chisholm, 2B 1 1 0.00 6. Jasson Dominguez, LF 1 0.00 7. Anthony Volpe, SS 1 1 1 1 1 1.000 8. Ben Rice, DH 1 1 0.00 9. Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B 1 0.00 Total 12 2 3 2 2 5

Pitcher IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Carlos Rodon, SP 4.0 4 1 1 4 1 2.25

Milwaukee Brewers’ player stats

Player AB R H RBI HR BB SO SB AVG 1. Jackson Chourio, LF 2 2 .000 2. Christian Yelich, DH 2 .000 3. William Contreras, C 2 1 .000 4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B 2 1 .000 5. Sal Frelick, RF 2 2 1.000 6. Joey Ortiz, SS 2 7. Garrett Mitchell, CF 2 8. Vinny Capra, 3B 1 1 1 1 1 1.000 9. Brice Turang, 2B 1 1 1.000 Total 16 1 4 1 1

Pitcher IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Freddy Peralta, SP 3.1 3 2 2 6 2 5.40





