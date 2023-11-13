The newly appointed Chicago Cubs manager, Craig Counsell, discussed the challenges and obstacles ahead of him as he starts his new journey at Wrigley Field. One week after leaving his managerial job with the Brewers, Counsell was introduced as the new manager for the Cubs at an introductory event at Wrigley Field.

"Craig Counsell, after being introduced as the new Cubs manager: “I’m sitting up here a little scared. I’m sitting up here feeling a little uncomfortable. But that’s how you get to a better place. And that’s how you push yourself as a person to a better place," ESPN's Jesse Rogers tweeted.

Counsell discussed that moving to a new region will only allow him to explore the various obstacles involved with the franchises and how to strategize effective methods to tackle them. He admitted to being a little intimidated by the new role but added that taking on difficult roles is the only way to achieve success in baseball.

In the last six years, Counsell has guided the economical Brewers to five postseason trips, three NL Central championships, and a 707-625 record across nine seasons. He became one of the biggest managerial free agents this offseason when his contract terminated at Milwaukee.

"Craig Counsell in his opening statement says “the Brewers have meant a lot to me” and explains his decision process through self-reflection," TheGameMKE.

Counsell is the franchise's record holder for both games managed and won. The only thing working against him was Milwaukee's lackluster postseason performance. Nine of the last ten postseason games for the Brewers have ended in losses, but Craig will definitely hope to put his postseason drought to an end in Chicago.

Craig Counsell finds new home at Wrigley Field

Counsell worked as a special assistant in the Brewers front office under former general manager Doug Melvin after his playing career ended. When Hoyer first started working with Counsell around ten years ago in the front office, he believed that Counsell was headed towards becoming a general manager.

Counsell had some positives for his new franchise as he was introduced at the Cubs home field on Monday. He asserted the importance of building a strong core to propel the Cubs to perform better in the postseason moving forward.

