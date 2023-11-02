On October 25, the Boston Red Sox announced that Craig Breslow would be the team's new chief baseball officer. After another underwhelming showing in 2023, fans in Beantown are thristing for any sort of positive change.

A native of Connecticut, Breslow pitched in MLB for a dozen seasons, with three of those coming in a Red Sox uniform. A member of the 2013 World Series-winning Sox, Breslow has tasted glory, and intends to reintroduce a winning regime to Boston.

Breslow, who will be replacing former Boston Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom, was fomrally inroduced at Fenway Park on November 2. For the ailing Sox organization, expectations will be high for Breslow to usher in some much-needed positive change.

The Red Sox finished at the bottom of their division, the AL East, for the third time in four years. Additionally, the hole left in the lineup by shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielder JD Martinez, and other bats has been felt. Ultimately, Chaim Bloom was dismissed on account of the team's repeated underperformance.

In his first statement as chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow eluded to the events in Arizona last night. On the heels of the Texas Rangers' first-ever World Series win on November 1, Breslow invoked ideations of a World Series coming to Boston, stating that fans in Boston "deserve a quality of consistency".

After retiring from playing in 2017, Breslow joined the Chicago Cubs' front office in 2019. Working under then-GM Theo Epstein, Breslow worked his way up from the position of Director of Strategic Initiatives for Baseball Operations to become assistant GM of the Cubs in 2020.

What could the Craig Breslow era mean for the Boston Red Sox?

Under Bloom, the Red Sox did not do enough to bridge the gap that arose from the departure of big names before the 2023 season. While new arrivals like Masataka Yoshida have been impressive, the team still has ways to go. In an attempt to prove himself early, do not be surprised if Breslow makes an attempt to bring a generational talent to the Red Sox lineup.