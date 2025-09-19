“Next day instantly regretted everything” – Logan Webb reveals how he avoided viral moment of throwing up "multiple times" during 2024 All-Star Game

As the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on division rivals, the San Francisco Giants, for a pivotal four-game series, star shortstop Mookie Betts had a candid conversation with Giants ace Logan Webb.

Logan Webb was Mookie Betts' guest for the 44th episode of the "On Base" podcast and the two-time All-Star picture shared an intriguing story from his first All-Star game last year.

When Betts asked about how he felt being hungover for his first All-Star appearance, Webb said (5:00 onwards):

"It was my first All-Star game and I had a couple teammates on the Giants that had been to All-Star games before, and they were like, enjoy everything and I did. I enjoyed it all. I had fun. Um, you know, I had some guys in there some older guys that kept feeding me some drinks. I just had a good time. I woke up the next day, I instantly regretted everything that I did the night before,but I got through it.

When Betts asked Webb he felt like throwing up, the Giants pitcher replied:

"Multiple times. I didn't realize that was my first time actually running from the bullpen to the mound. There's actually Will, who was warming me up, and I think I threw it 55 feet. I felt really bad, but I was out of gas. I'm like, do not throw up, there's so many people watching right now and that have been a viral moment. But I'm happy I did not do that."

Mookie Betts helps Dodgers take the lead against Logan Webb

Logan Webb took the mound for the Giants in Thursday's series opener and was in a duel against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Incidentally, the first run of the game came during Mookie Betts' at-bat against Webb in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers doubled the lead with an RBI single from Freddie Freeman. Webb exited the game after pitching seven innings, allowing one earned run over four hits and five strikeouts.

While Webb kept the Dodgers offense quite for most of the game, the Giants hitters failed to back their ace, losing the series opener 2-1.

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More