Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was spotted at the Twins' wild-card game on Tuesday in a delightful surprise for sports fans. The unexpected appearance was shared by ESPN's Kevin Seifert on Twitter, showing Cousins and his family sitting among the regular attendees.

Many found it novel to see a prominent NFL player like Cousins attending a baseball game as a regular fan. The highlight, however, was the heartfelt nature of the outing.

"I was trying to teach my older son about the game," Cousins told Seifert.

Fan reactions to the photo and the story online were overwhelmingly positive. Many celebrated the heartwarming sight of a father passing down his love for sports to his son.

The Twins won the game 3-1 against the Jays. Slugger Royce Lewis led the way. The standout rookie hit two massive dingers against Jays ace Kevin Gausman.

The Minnesota Twins secure 2-0 series sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins have made a strong statement in the postseason, sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 in the wild-card series.

In the first game, the Twins set the tone, demonstrating their offensive prowess and strong defense.

Following up, they won the second game 2-0 for a clean sweep. Sonny Gray delivered a commanding performance for the Minnesota Twins, hurling five scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Carlos Correa provided the crucial offense with an RBI single.

The Twins will face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.