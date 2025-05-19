NHL legend Chris Chelios honors Anthony Rizzo with a powerful message at Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo received a touching tribute from NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios during the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
Chelios, a Chicago native who played for the Blackhawks from 1991 to 1999, was on hand to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the Cubs-White Sox game on Sunday. Right before jumping into the song, Chelios honored Anthony Rizzo by stating:
“Hey Chicago, this one goes out to one of the greatest Cubs ever, the captain, brought us a World Series championship, no better guy on the field, no better guy off the field.”
Chelios then declared:
“So, to Anthony Rizzo and his family, if he is retiring, this one’s going out let’s hear it!”
Then, the crowd echoed Chelios in chanting:
“Rizzo! Rizzo! Rizzo!”
Rizzo is a free agent as he has yet to sign with a team this season. Last year, Rizzo played with the New York Yankees, appearing in 92 games, hitting eight home runs and driving in 35 runs.
Rizzo is remembered for his role in the Cubs’ 2016 World Series run, playing a key role as the team’s first baseman.
He was eventually traded to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021. Regardless, Rizzo will forever be part of Chicago Cubs lore.
Injuries could force Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo to retire
Anthony Rizzo remains unsigned this season, not because he’s no longer an effective player, but because injuries have caught up to him.
According to The Athletic, Rizzo’s last two seasons have been derailed by injuries, including a concussion from a collision at first. Then, he sustained a broken forearm while running to first, and lastly suffered a broken right hand following a hit-by-pitch.
The unfortunate number of injuries has zapped Rizzo’s power, reducing his production by limiting him to 99 and 92 games over the past two seasons. Rizzo last played a full season in 2022, appearing in 130 games for the Yankees, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 75 runs.
Seeing Rizzo retire under such circumstances would be lamentable. He, along with other key members of the 2016 Cubs World Series champion team, will forever be enshrined in MLB history as the team that broke the club’s 108-year drought.