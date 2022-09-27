"Nice ankle strike" "Umps bet the under 61" - New York Yankees fans cannot hide their anxiety as questionable strike called against Aaron Judge furthers the wait for historic 61st home run

If the story of Aaron Judge does not resonate with you, then you have not been paying enough attention to baseball. The 6'7 New York Yankees outfielder is on the precipice of history.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "Ain't no way that pitch is down"



After a pair of sparkplug performances against both the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates last week, his bat has gone quiet.

Aaron Judge currently has 60 home runs on the season. With this number, he ties Babe Ruth's record - set with the Yankees all the way back in the 1927 baseball season.

Judge needs only 2 more to beat the all-time single-season home run record, set by Roger Maris in 1961. That's exactly what the star had in mind when the Yankees pulled into Toronto on Monday night.

After a lead-off single and a walk, it was time for Judge's second at-bat of the game. The game was knotted up tightly at 2-2 when he stepped up to face Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman for the third time.

After working the count to 2-2, Gausman served Judge a breaking ball that looked to be too low. Laz Diaz, the home plate umpire, did not agree and called Judge out looking.

New York Yankees fans could not believe the call. Because Aaron Judge is one swing away from tying Maris' record, passions were certainly running high.

A large contingent of Toronto Blue Jays fans were even seen arranging themselves in the outfield, hoping to be the lucky fan to catch Judge's 61st. Judge would go on to finish the game with a hit and a pair of walks.

The Toronto Blue Jays went on to win the game 3-2 on a walk-off single from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Even with the loss, the Yankees are still a comfortable 7.5 games ahead of the second-placed Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge's 61st homer is not a question of if, but when

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

It has been over a week since Judge last went deep. The anxiety of the fans has been palpable. The season is winding down and after the series with the Jays, the Yankees only have a couple of series left in the season.

Whether bad strike calls happen or not, it is a very good bet to say that Aaron Judge will reach the mark. Judge-ing by the way he has played this season, he is a very good bet to be the AL MVP as well.

