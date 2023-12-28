"Nice gesture" "Damn he got good English" - MLB fans impressed as Yoshinobu Yamamoto introduces himself in English during Dodgers presser

Yoshinobu Yamamoto officially dons Dodger Blue as the Los Angeles Dodgers introduce their latest star pitcher. In a press release, Yamamoto expressed gratitude to both the Orix and Dodger organizations, along with his supporters during the free agency process. Speaking in English, he conveyed his excitement, saying:

"I am beyond ecstatic to become a member of this historic franchise and cannot express how much it means to me to be able to call Los Angeles my new home."

The LA Dodgers, known for their aggresive offseason moves, finalized a historic 12-year, $325 million contract with Yamamoto. This record-setting deal surpasses Gerrit Cole’s previous high for a pitcher and establishes a new standard for both contract length and guarantee. The Dodgers will also pay a posting fee of approximately $50 million to the Orix Buffaloes, bringing the total commitment to around $375 million.

Yamamoto’s quick mastery of English surprised fans during the press conference, adding to the excitement surrounding his arrival. The 25-year-old right-hander is renowned for his dominance in Japan, winning three consecutive Sawamura Awards and leading the NPB in wins, ERA, and strikeouts over the past three seasons.

"Damn he got good English." - Posted one fan.

"Respect Yoshinobu, for taking the time to do this in English. This was a nice gesture. Welcome to MLB.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto brings a wealth of pitches and skill to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Known for his slim frame at 5 feet 10 inches, Yamamoto’s repertoire includes a fastball reaching over 95 mph, complemented by his impressive secondary pitches like his signature curve, splitter, and cutter/slider. His succesful transition to the Major Leagues is anticipated, considering his Triple Crown achievement in the NPB and a remarkable record of 49-16 with a 1.44 ERA and 580 strikeouts over the past three seasons.

Some MLB fans have expressed their unhappiness with the Dodgers spending so much money this offseason, especially after their announcement of the signing of Shohei Ohtani. However, Yamamoto's press conference has shown that he is willing to earn respect from Los Angeles fans.

"His downfall will be glorious." - Posted one disappointed fan.

Yamamoto’s legacy in Japan includes leading Orix to victory in the 2022 Japan Series and clinching a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as the World Baseball Classic. Now, he follows in the footsteps of renowned Japanse pitchers who made a succesful transition to the MLB, including Shohei Ohtani, Hideo Nomo, and Yu Darvish.

As the Dodgers continue their offseason spree with strategic acquisitions, Yamamoto’s addition further strengthens their pitching arsenal. Dodgers fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Yamamoto's prowess on the mound and the team’s potential deep playoff run in the seasons to come.

