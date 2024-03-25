"Nice job solidifying the rotation Cashman" - Yankees fans on the ropes after team announce regular season starting rotation

The New York Yankees are buckling up for the Opening Day game against the Houston Astros on Mar. 28 at Minute Maid Park. The club has announced their starting rotation, which is as follows:

Nestor Cortes Carlos Rodón Marcus Stroman Clarke Schmidt Luis Gil

Given Gerrit Cole's elbow concerns, he is not expected to be back in the first two to three weeks. The club confirmed that Luis Gil, 25, will fill the last remaining spot.

However, fans took a swipe at Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and the club for putting out a "trash rotation."

"In an “All-in” year, this rotation is trash," one fan said.

"77-85. Nice job solidifying the rotation Cashman," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Yankees starting ace Carlos Rodon is full of confidence ahead of regular season

Carlos Rodon has an important season ahead of him. He is set to hit second in the rotation after a lackluster showing in the preseason, where he has allowed a 4.19 ERA across 19.1 innings pitched.

Rodon wants to take the positives from this spring when he faces the Astros in the second game of the regular season.

“Now it’s real,” Rodon said. “Now the games matter and whatever this spring training was, it’s gone. It doesn’t matter anymore. Now the games count.”

In his last 82-pitch outing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Rodon threw 4.0 innings for seven hits, four earned runs, two strikeouts and one walk.

“I feel confident in myself,” Rodon said. “I felt like I could have thrown more today. So that’s a good sign that I had more in the tank. But it’s nice to go through a whole spring training and get those up-and-downs and get that pitch count up. Frustrated with the results today. Luckily, those don’t count. But now they will.”

It's still early days and Rodon knows it. However, in the absence of Gerrit Cole in the rotation, the ace has to put forth his best efforts for the Yankees.

