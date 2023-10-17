Nick Castellanos continued his hot streak of form as he homered for the fifth time in three games, helping the Phillies take game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks by 5-3. The Phillies outfielder kept on rising the ranks as a major fan favorite in Philadelphia.

Nick Castellanos is just in his second season with the Phillies. The 31-year-old signed with them for a five-year $100 million contract at the start of 2022. Before moving to Philadelphia, he had mostly played with the Detroit Tigers.

In his second straight ALCS after joining a new franchise, Castellanos set records. He recorded the first-ever consecutive multi-homer postseason games during the NLDS. Carrying on from that, his home run in the second inning against the Dbacks made him only the second ever batter to hit 5+ postseason blasts in a three-game span.

The two-time All-Star is earning quite a reputation with his post-game interviews. The interview after Monday's game was no different. When asked about his recent form and reason for success in the most pressure situations, Castellanos said:

"He can take this camera [pointing at the cameraman] and show around this stadium. I think that will answer your question."

On a follow-up, Nick was asked about his comfort level at the plate following his record-breaking games.

"Do I feel good? Yes. To be saying, I don't, I'll be lying. But I don't feel comfortable in any regard. We got seven more wins," Castellanos said.

Nick Castellanos emerging as another leader in the Phillies dugout

There is no shortage of leadership on the Philadelphia Phillies roster. Players like Bryce Harper and Kyle Shwarber have been some of the most passionate and loyal players.

The fanbase seems to have found another favorite as Nick Castellanos, in just his second season at the club, has given back a lot. He has certainly justified his price tag and nothing will be better if they can go one step better than last year and win the World Series this time around.