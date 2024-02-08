Nick Maton Trade: Orioles acquire utility player from Tigers in exchange for cash 

In a move aimed at bolstering their infield depth, the Baltimore Orioles have acquired utilityman Nick Maton from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. The trade was officially announced on Wednesday night, marking the Orioles’ second recent trade with the Tigers for an infielder.

Nick Maton had a challenging season with the Tigers in 2023, hitting .173 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 93 games. Despite his struggles, the Orioles, led by General Manager Mike Elias, see potential value in Maton’s left-handed hitting and versatility on the field.

Maton, originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh round in 2017, has played in 180 major league games over three seasons with the Tigers and Phillies. He was part of the Phillies’ World Series roster two seasons ago, although they ultimately lost to the Houston Astros.

Baltimore Orioles are focused on bolstering their bullpen with addition of Nick Maton among others

The Baltimore Orioles, who now have 39 players on the 40-man roster, have been active in adding infield depth this offseason. In January, they brought back Tyler Nevin in a cash transaction after he was designated for assignment by the Tigers. The acquisition of Maton adds another layer of competition to the Orioles’ infield mix.

With a strong collection of infield talent, including Gunnar Henderson, Ryan O’Hearn, Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle, Jorge Mateo and Ramon Urias on the roster, the Orioles aim to create healthy competition during Spring Training. Maton’s left-handed hitting could be a valuable asset, especially considering the departure of Adam Frazier in free agency.

While the exact role of Maton in the Orioles’ lineup is yet to be determined, his acquisition reflects the team’s strategy of leveraging roster vacancies at the back end to add competition and depth. As Maton joins "Birdland," Orioles fans will eagerly await the unfolding of the Spring Training battle for roster spots, with Maton poised to make his mark on the team.

