Nick Pivetta Injury Update: Red Sox place star pitcher on 15-day IL due to elbow flexor strain 

Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta became the latest pitcher to get injured as the team announced that he will be placed in the 15-day IL due to a flexor strain in his right elbow. The 31-year-old righty has already made two starts for Boston this season and is a vital part of their pitching rotation.

Manager Alex Cora announced Pivetta's move to the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game but also added that he believes it is a mild strain, and the pitcher should be back when available.

Nick Pivetta was originally selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2013 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017. He spent three seasons in and out of the major leagues with the Phillies until he was traded to the Red Sox in 2020. He has since broken into their rotation and despite a setback last year, he bounced back working from the bullpen.

Pivetta struggled with the Red Sox at the beginning of the 2023 season and was sent to the bullpen as a result. However, he redeemed himself working from the bullpen for the remainder of the season and was put back into their starting rotation this season. His two starts this season have been a win and a loss, recording a respectable 0.82 ERA in 11 innings.

The MLB season has followed the trend of increasing pitcher injuries and sparked much debate over the rules for pitchers. The reduction in the pitch clock time seems to have added to the problem as well. Nick Pivetta has been the latest pitcher to fall victim to injury, though the team believes it to be a minor one.

Nick Pivetta opens up about injury and his plans to get back to fitness

Pivetta had high hopes of establishing himself as a leader in the Boston Red Sox starting rotation and his first two games went on track. However, a strain to his right elbow has placed him on the 15-day IL and he spoke to reporters about it:

“(I’m) going to look to take these couple weeks off, try to recover and get back at it... I’m just going to be smart,” he said.

Pivetta expressed his faith in the team's training staff and despite refusing to set a date, he fully believes he will be back in MLB action soon. In the meantime, the Red Sox have brought back lefty starter Brennan Bernardino from Triple-A Worcester.

