Nike immortalizes Mike Trout's legacy, launches awe-inspiring Trout 9 cleats to commemorate 11x All-Star

Nike unveiled its latest masterpiece in its Trout signature line to commemorate the legacy of perennial All-Star Mike Trout.

The Swoosh, in an announcement via social media, revealed the Nike Force Zoom Trout 9 Elite, the ninth iteration of the signature cleats dedicated to the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

"We took all the benefits of the past 8 iterations and put them into the Trout 9," Nike declared across their social channels.

"Introducing the Nike Force Zoom Trout 9 Elite 😤 We took all the benefits of the past 8 iterations and put them into the Trout 9, while making it lighter, stronger and more comfortable, all so you can do more damage with less distractions. 💯 Shop the latest in Diamond cleat technology now on Nike.com" - Nike Diamond

The Trout 9 is a love letter to Trout's game. The drag plate whispers of his lightning-quick steals. The Zoom Air unit echoes the explosiveness of his throws. The re-engineered mesh upper is a testament to his ability to glide across the diamond with impossible grace.

In terms of design, the cleats aren’t too flashy. Just a clean, no-nonsense design with clean lines that echoes Trout’s “I don’t need to shout, my game speaks for itself” demeanor.

The Trout 9s are available in multiple colors on the Nike Website for $140. Subsequently, Trout’s older gear can be found retailing at a discount, which is great news for athletes and fans on a budget.

Mike Trout and Nike go back a long way

The relationship between Mike Trout and Nike goes all the way back to 2014. Then only 22 years old and in his third MLB season, Trout became the first MLB player since Ken Griffey Jr. to get his own signature range of cleats by Nike.

The first iteration of the lineup was the Nike Lunar Vapor Trout, celebrating the meteoric rise to stardom of the 2012 American League Rookie of the Year.

Since then, Mike Trout has gone on to forge a career worthy of a future first-ballot Hall of Fame induction: 11x All-Star, three-time AL MVP, nine-time Silver Slugger and plenty more.

