Nike responds to wide criticism of polarizing new MLB jerseys

Many MLB players and fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the latest Nike jerseys. The issue has been in the news since spring training. It was reported that jerseys were made of new fabric, resulting in sweat issues and had smaller player names.

Veteran player Andrew Chafin, who has worn five different jerseys over his 11-year career, recently told The Athletic that he doesn't believe Nike's new jerseys are suitable for major-league level.

“They’re not bad jerseys,” Chafin said. “Just, in my opinion, they’re not big-league jerseys.”

Although Nike's front office should have addressed the issue sooner, they have released a statement promising to resolve it.

“We have isolated the issue,” Nike said, “and are exploring a solution to minimize it.”

Despite the backlash from fans over the past few weeks, the league has shown solidarity with its partner, Nike.

“Nike chose the letter sizing and picked the fabric that was used in these jerseys,” MLB said, via The Athletic.

“Fanatics has done a great job manufacturing everything to the exact specifications provided by Nike. As part of this significant transition, Nike will continue to explore necessary adjustments to certain elements of the new uniforms to meet the needs of MLB Clubs and players.”

Nike has upset both MLB fans and players

The new MLB jerseys feature smaller names and numbers on the back that can become almost see-through when sweating. Some players, such as Mark Canha of the Detroit Tigers, said that the colors of their shirts and pants are uneven.

“You’ll notice when we play today, the gray in our tops is not really the same as the gray on the pants,” Canha said (via The Athletic). “It doesn’t match — this (jersey) is kind of a shiny gray, and the gray on the pants is kind of dull. They just look like different colors, slightly.”

This new uniform initiative by Nike has upset many.

“I feel like these jerseys are more about Nike than individuals,” Andrew Chafin said. “They want to put their stamp on things.”

Images of Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman drenched in sweat have gone viral, further fueling the criticism against Nike.

The 10-year supply deal between Nike and MLB, which started in 2020, is still in its early stages.

