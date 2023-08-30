Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets looms with uncertainty as his free agency next season inches closer.

Although there have been rumors regarding a contract extension, the conversation between the Mets and Alonso is at a standstill. Pete Alonso has not publicly stated his desired contract terms.

However, market trends and his on-field performance show he could ask for an annual average value of up to $25 million. A nine-year contract extension would mean that he would be paid somewhere north of $200 million. Such a figure stands to reason, given Alonso's standing among first basemen in MLB.

With the departure of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Mets could be looking to use 2024 as a rebuilding period. In that scenario, it might be in the best interest of all parties to trade Pete Alonso.

Recently, in an article by MLB Journalist Mark Feinsand discussing the possibility of Alonso's trade, a National League executive said:

"Trading Alonso is likely the most prudent course of action if the Mets plan to take next season as a soft reset year."

In another article, USA Today's Bob Nightengale added to Alonso's trade speculations, stating:

"All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to be traded by the New York Mets this winter, several executives insist, after conversations with the Mets"

Where is Pete Alonso headed?

The New York Mets do not have any financial payroll constraints after trading Scherzer and Verlander. They are expected to wait until a significantly hot prospect is offered to them in exchange for Alonso.

The Mets could try to re-sign Alonso in free agency, as they did with Brandon Nimmo. They could also offer a one-year deal for 2024 via an arbitration hearing or settlement.

At present, the lack of impact first basemen in the free-agency market is palpable. If Pete Alonso becomes available, there is no doubt that multiple franchises would be interested in holding talks.

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs have discussed the possibility of a trade with the Mets during this year's Transfer Deadline. Despite the Mets' poor 2023 season, Alonso has slashed .219/.323/.515 this year.