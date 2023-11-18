NL MVP winner Ronald Acuña Jr.'s dazzling $145,000 diamond chain shines as a symbol of triumph in sports royalty

Ronald Acuna Jr. had dazzled the All Star Game Red Carpet with a diamond chain that easily outshone every other jewellery. The Atlanta Braves star sported a chain that showcased his special celebration filled with diamonds and baguettes.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was chosen to represent the National League for his fourth overall All Star Game appearance of his career. He was selected as the first pick after becoming the first player with 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break and NL-best OPS of .999.

The Braves slugger came to the event wearing an all pink suit and his special chain. It was designed by Gabriel the Jeweller in collaboration with Xample Brand. The company is promoted by Acuna, who gift him a special chain for every All Star appearance he makes. Earlier he was presented with a 'La Bestia' Gorilla chain.

This season with the Braves celebrating most of their home runs with the "too small" celebration, Xample decided to treat their very own with a custom made designer chain of the same. It was also reported that Acuna's family received miniature small versions of the same chain. It is estimated to be around a whopping $145,000.

"The chain is exactly what we do after we get a hit or a homer. We [make the gesture] to first base to our teammates," Acuna had said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. continued form after the All Star Break

There was no stopping Ronald Acuna Jr. this season as he made his way to becoming the first player with 40-70 season with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases. He was unanimously adjudged the NL MVP ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The Braves, however, couldn't translate a plethora of individual success into a team medal as they fell short in the NLDS against the Phialdelphia Phillies.

