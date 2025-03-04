NL Rookie of the Year Odds: Dodgers pitching phenom Roki Sasaki and Nationals Dylan Crews headline loaded 2025 class

The MLB Rookie of the Year of the race is one of the most exciting every year as it allows fans, analysts, and fellow players to get a glimpse of the league's future stars. Last season a pair of pitchers won the award in the American and National Leagues, with Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Gil of the New York Yankees claiming the top prize.

Ad

This year's crop of young prospects, who could make a significant impact on the league this season, is just as exciting as those from 2024. From Japanese phenoms slated to make their big league debuts, to players selected high in their respective draft classes, things could get interesting in the NL Rookie of the Year Award race.

Here's a closer look at the prospects with the top odds for the NL Rookie of the Year Award according to DraftKings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Lawlar (+1100)

Ad

Trending

Arizona Diamondbacks fans have been waiting to see infielder Jordan Lawlar ply his trade in the Majors since he was selected in the first round of the 2021. While he able to appear in 14 games for the D-Backs in 2023, Lawlar has been waiting for his chance to cement himself as an everyday player. After a thumb injury forced Lawlar to miss time in 2024, he could get another look in MLB sooner rather than later.

Ad

Bubba Chandler (+900)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of talented young players looking for their opportunity in Major League Baseball. After Paul Skenes was able to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2024, fellow pitcher Bubba Chandler could follow suit if given an opportunity. According to DraftKings, Chandler has the 4th best odds of winning the award, currently sitting at +900.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Shaw (+425)

Another former first round pick, Matt Shaw has all of the tools to not only win the NL Rookie of the Year Award but also help the Chicago Cubs reach the postseason. Shaw can do nearly everything possible on the field, hitting 21 home runs with 31 stolen bases and a .284 batting average in the minors last season. If he can replicate these numbers in the Majors, the sky may be the limit for him.

Ad

Dylan Crews (+350)

The Washington Nationals might have someone truly special on their hands when it comes to Dylan Crews. The talented outfielder has the second-best odds to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award, sitting at +350, and with good reason. Last season, Crews appeared in 31 games and looked like a star in the making by hitting 3 home runs and adding 8 stolen bases. Crews might be tough to beat in the award race if he can remain healthy and in the lineup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roki Sasaki (+225)

It may come as no surprise to see Roki Sasaki sit at the top of this list. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was a sensation in Japan, where he continued to impress with his incredible off-speed pitches and triple-digit fastball. While there may be an adjustment period, Sasaki might have a chance to emerge not only as the NL Rookie of the Year winner, but one of the best pitchers in baseball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback