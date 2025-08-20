  • home icon
  • "No matter what, you're hurting" - Ex-Dodgers coach shares why Shohei Ohtani's DH role inadvertently complicates team's lineup chemistry

"No matter what, you're hurting" - Ex-Dodgers coach shares why Shohei Ohtani's DH role inadvertently complicates team's lineup chemistry

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Aug 20, 2025 18:59 GMT
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is currenlty having another MVP-caliber season. The baseball unicorn is batting .284/.392/.623 with an OPS 1.015 as he is tied for the most National League home runs with Kyle Schwarber with 44.

Although Ohtani and company are leading the NL West with their 72-54 record and are two games ahead of the Padres, analysts believe that skipper Dave Roberts' lineup still needs polishing as the postseason looms. One such personality who shares this sentiment is ex-Dodgers coach Chris Gimenez. In an interview with MLB Network Radio, the 42-year-old stated that the team is stuck between the rock and a hard place regarding Ohtani's utilization as a designated hitter.

"No matter what, you're hurting," said Gimenez. (0:43-0:45)

The former coach-turned-analyst shed light on the Dodgers' woes on defense despite their brilliance on offense and how they could address their situation by picking one over the other.

"Easy as it is to put [Shohei Ohtani] on right field, by doing that, it's your best defensive lineup, but it's not your best offensive lineup. Now, you'll lose Teoscar Hernandez's bat because guess who you're not taking out of the lineup, and that's Ohtani. I feel like they're better off [and] I know they'll lose a little bit defensively...I would rather hurt defensively that offensively." (0:02-0:49)
It can be recalled that during Ohtani's time with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in NPB, he made 62 appearances as an outfielder split between the right and left field. However, given the demands it has for a human body, he was pemanently placed as a designated hitter upon his arrival even during the times when he pitched as the eponymous rule was made years after his arrival in MLB.

Shohei Ohtani ties Kyle Schwarber for NL home run lead

During the Dodgers' Tuesday afternoon game against the Rockies ini Colorado, Shohei Ohtani clubbed his 44th home run of the year that tied him with Kyle Schwarber for the most in the National League and the second-most in MLB after the Mariners' Cal Raleigh.

Shohei Ohtani launched the ball to right field off Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber as the Dodgers peppered the Rockies with 11 runs for their 72nd win of the year. The reigning NL MVP finished by going 1-for-5 during the day with a homer, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

Alex Call played a starring role for the Dodgers after going 4-for-5 with a solo blast, a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored.

