The Houston Astros took care of business in game two of the American League Championship Series, defeating the New York Yankees 3-2. It was a three-run blast in the third inning from Alex Bregman that accounted for all the runs the Astros would need to seal the deal. Framber Valdez started the game on the mound and had another excellent outing for the Astros.

The series could not have started any worse for the Yankees. Losing both road games makes game three at Yankee Stadium essentially a must-win. Being tied in the series would be one thing, but being at a distinct disadvantage is quite another. The Yankees won 99 regular season games, but if they cannot find a way to win another four, the season will have been a disappointment.

New York Yankees fans are very cognizant of this fact, and were extremely affected by this loss to the Houston Astros.

The New York Yankees are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports, let alone the MLB. This has created rather high expectations among their fans. Regular season accomplishments are rarely enough to satisfy, it is all about winning championships.

The Houston Astros pitchers have been absolutely incredible this series, especially their starters. Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez were two of the best all season, so it isn't surprising to see that carry on into the playoffs. The usually potent Yankees offense has been unable to find enough success to secure a victory.

The Astros and Yankees are bitter rivals who seem to face off in playoff series almost every year since 2017. Unfortuneatley for Yankees fans, the Astros have almost always come out on top. They may have thought things would be different this time around, but it looks to be more of the same. The series is far from over, but hope is sparse.

By winning their first two games at home, the Astros have put the Yankees in a tough position that will be tough to climb out of.

The New York Yankees must win game three against the Houston Astros

Only one team in history has completed a comeback from a 3-0 series deficit, the 2004 Boston Red Sox. Unless the 2022 New York Yankees can find the same kind of magic, they need to win game three. It will give them something to build off of for game four and potentially the rest of the series.

If the Houston Astros are able to travel to Yankee Stadium and wing game three, it will be a catastrophe for the Yankees.

