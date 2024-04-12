"No one has handled it better than him" - Dave Roberts lauds Shohei Ohtani for his dynamic start with Dodgers amid Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal

It's safe to say that Shohei Ohtani is currently dealing with his fair share, and it would be understandable if his play on the field suffered.

There are many reasons why Ohtani would struggle with the ongoing gambling scandal, with his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara being at the top of the list.

"Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara in custody after allegedly stealing millions in gambling scheme" - @FoxNews

However, that has not been the case, as the two-time MVP has been excellent so far for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani has played 15 games for his new club, and it's safe to say that amid the chaos, he's still one of the best in the MLB, owning a .333 batting average with three home runs and eight RBIs.

This level of performance has come amid the ongoing investigation of Ippei Mizuhara's alleged theft of $16 million from Ohtani's bank account to cover his gambling debts.

Amidst all that, the two-way star has remained a force, something that has not gone unnoticed by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"Despite the off-field distractions, Shohei Ohtani is hitting .333/.377/.635 with 3 HRs. #Dodgers | @Dodgers" - @MLBNetworkRadio

"No one has handled it better than him," Dave Roberts said on MLB Network Radio. "This is something that will play out how it should. There has to be a trust fall for the players, and there was," Roberts said, explaining that Ohtani's expression of innocence in the Iippei Mizuhara scandal did not hurt the Dodgers locker room.

Shohei Ohtani will look to continue his incredible form even as Ippei Mizuhara saga continues to unfold

Love him or hate him, baseball fans need to appreciate Ohtani's level of production amid a number of mentally draining situations.

First off, Ohtani is returning to the field after elbow surgery last season which will not allow him to pitch at all in 2024. Another external pressure is that of the lucrative deal he signed to move from the Los Angeles Angels to the Dodgers.

Of course, the biggest of them all is the ongoing investigation and saga involving Ippei Mizuhara. The once-beloved interpreter has been charged with felony bank fraud and is accused of stealing $16 million from Ohtani's bank account.

Despite all these factors, Ohtani continues to play a pivotal role for the Dodgers and will look to keep it going no matter what happens with Mizuhara.

