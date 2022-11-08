A Philadelphia Phillies fan drove 1,500 miles to watch his team play the Houston Astros in the World Series' fifth game, only to discover that he was at the incorrect venue. Sad but true. Yes, a Phillies fan went to the wrong stadium for a World Series game.

J.Lyman, a user of the social media platform TikTok, posted about his error there and soon discovered that his video was going viral as hundreds of thousands of people responded with his error.

He posted a video with a voiceover saying:

“I was wondering why WS tickets were so cheap.”

Watch:

"No one told me they played in philly tonight! Go Phillies! 😅 #worldseries #phillies #fyp"

When the Phillies tried to tie the series in Game 6 in Houston, Newsweek contacted Lyman to see if he would be there.

However, he did not have tickets for the game.

He replied:

"No, I don't have tickets [sad face emoji], so I guess my dream of seeing my favourite team is over."

Fans always have their moments between the games.

Female Philadelphia Phillies fans got into a fight while intoxicated at a bar after Game 4

Many female Phillies fans turned against one another on Wednesday after the team's devastating loss to the Houston Astros.

Crossing Broad @CrossingBroad More hits at Xfinity Live tonight than CBP More hits at Xfinity Live tonight than CBP https://t.co/Zci0RYRvzj

"More hits at Xfinity Live tonight than CBP" – Crossing Broad

The Houston Astros returned to the top of baseball on Saturday night by defeating the Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series. This was their first championship since 2017. This was accomplished with one powerful swing by Yordan Alvarez.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

The electronic sign-stealing controversy, which surfaced two years after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games, threatened to cast doubt on every decision the club made and most definitely on its leaders.

Poll : 0 votes