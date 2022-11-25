The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly interested in signing free agent star Carlos Correa, but that interest may have recently dissapted. Correa is one of the most highly sought-after free agents in the MLB, thanks to his All-Star talent. Correa spent the past season with the Minnesota Twins. He spent most of his career with the Houston Astros.

Despite his incredible skillset, many Dodgers fans were relieved that the team will likely not be signing Correa. This stems from his role in the sign-stealing scandal with the Astros in 2017. The Astros defeated the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, and many fans still hold a grudge.

Twitter user Dodger Blue, an aggregater for Los Angeles Dodgers news, shared this report via Twitter.

Carlos Correa would be a great addition to the Dodgers from an on-field perspective. He brings a high level of consistent offense and tremendous defensive ability. Since the Dodgers are likely to lose their shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, Correa is a natural fit. Despite all the positives, fans were thrilled by reports that the signing is unlikely.

Doug @notfunnydoug @DodgerBlue1958 Thank goodness! We are gonna choke in October with or without Correa, so at least now we don’t have to sacrifice our moral compass @DodgerBlue1958 Thank goodness! We are gonna choke in October with or without Correa, so at least now we don’t have to sacrifice our moral compass

Oftentimes, fans are willing to put aside their personal biases if it will help the team win. Regardless of Carlos Correa's role in the 2017 cheating scandal, he can help any MLB team win. While many teams and fanbases have moved on from this issue, Los Angeles Dodgers fans still believe they were robbed of a championship.

Jon D @JonD_867 @DodgerBlue1958 Players proven guilty of cheating, starting with first conviction should have a large percentage of their future salaries given to charity, when they are allowed to play again. @DodgerBlue1958 Players proven guilty of cheating, starting with first conviction should have a large percentage of their future salaries given to charity, when they are allowed to play again.

Since 2017, the Houston Astros' sign-stealing system has been dismantled, and many have faced punishment for their roles in it. However, many fans feel like the players on the team got off lightly for the scandal. If the punishments had been harsher, Los Angeles Dodgers fans may be more willing to forgive Carlos Correa.

Michael Rock @michael_rock @DodgerBlue1958 How about no shot please. I am boycotting the team or booing him every chance I get if they sign him. Does the team really want fans booing their own player? I don't want to win a World Series if he is on the team. @DodgerBlue1958 How about no shot please. I am boycotting the team or booing him every chance I get if they sign him. Does the team really want fans booing their own player? I don't want to win a World Series if he is on the team.

Xi Xia @Estherxxia @DodgerBlue1958 I don't think it's a bad news to real Dodger fan, good to hear it, don't want any trashtro @DodgerBlue1958 I don't think it's a bad news to real Dodger fan, good to hear it, don't want any trashtro

Rich428 @munric @DodgerBlue1958 LOL, if anything, GOOD NEWS to majority of Dodger fans considering the intense hatred for Correa @DodgerBlue1958 LOL, if anything, GOOD NEWS to majority of Dodger fans considering the intense hatred for Correa

The Dodgers are in a unique spot this offseason as they attempt to bounce back from their disappointing early playoff exit.

Carlos Correa could help take the Los Angeles Dodgers back to championship heights

Minnesota Twins v Tampa Bay Rays

If the fanbase could forgive Correa for his 2017 transgressions, he would be an excellent addition to their lineup. He has the excellent combination of experience, ability and youth, as he is only 28 years old. After hitting for a batting average of .291 in 2022, he was among the league's best.

Carlos Correa has no shortage of options for where he will play in 2023. It is becoming increasingly unlikely that he will play for the Dodgers, but their fanbase has no issues with that.

Poll : 0 votes