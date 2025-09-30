“No you = no party” - Lance Lynn’s wife Dymin throws sweet retirement celebration for ex-MLB pitcher with heartfelt message

In April, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn dropped the curtain on his pitching career after 14 seasons. The revelation came on his wife Dymin's podcast, &quot;Dymin in the Rough.&quot;Months later, on Monday, Dynim offered glimpses into how the couple celebrated the pitcher's retirement. She appeared in several photos from the party, which saw the arrival of several close members of the family. Dynim also dropped a heartfelt note dedicated to the pitcher in the caption.&quot;WE MADE HIM SMILE, LADIES &amp; GENTLEMAN! I have so many people to thank for helping me pull off Lance’s retirement party! First, Lance. No you = no party, baby! Cheers to 14 years!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLance Lynn started and ended his career in St. Louis. He won the 2011 World Series with the club and earned his place on two All-Star teams (2012, 2021). He wrapped up his pitching career with a 143-99 record with a 3.74 ERA across 364 games (340 starts), amassing 2,006.1 innings pitched.When he was still pitching last year, he trailed future Hall of Famers, including Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Clayton Kershaw, as the active pitcher with the most wins and innings pitched.Lance Lynn's wife Dynim shows gratitude to several individuals making retirement party a successThere were a lot of people who helped Dynim throw a retirement party to her husband, Lance Lynn. She thanked event coordinator Maddie Geyman for making all the necessary arrangements at Kokopelli Golf Course. Dynim wrote:&quot;Thank you to Kokopelli Golf Course and @maddie.geyman for being easy, peasy, lemon squeezie and supplying table cloths, good vibes and delicious food &amp; drinks!&quot;Dynim thanked Stacey Bowles and Rocia Keeling for the decoration. She thanked John Stoecklin for djing and the photo booth. She revealed a humorous insight as well, writing:&quot;...for letting me steal your microphone on multiple occasions. I even took it to the bathroom once).&quot;Annette Martin was thanked for the delicious cookies enjoyed by several at the party. MLBPA-certified agent Kevin Lustig also received his due recognition for his efforts in making a heartwarming video centered around the former pitcher. She said:&quot;I’m sure his heart grew three sizes after seeing all his former coaches and teammates saying wonderful things about him. I cannot thank you enough!&quot;Dynim's final vote of thanks came for Jay Lehr, pitching instructor at Pro X Elite Pitching Academy. He had great words to share for the former World Series champion.