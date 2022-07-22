"No player on the current Orioles’ roster makes $8 million/year" "High schooler is a multi millionaire wt*" - Baltimore Orioles sign first overall pick to massive deal, biggest ever for a high school player

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with their first overall pick, Jackson Holliday. This is, reportedly, a massive deal, and the most that a high school player has ever been paid by an MLB club. Holliday's deal just edged out fellow 2022 draftee Andruw Jones' contract, who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Jon Heyman was first to report that the deal was done, via Twitter.
This came as a big surprise to some Baltimore Orioles fans, who were not expecting such a large deal. The contract they are giving a player who is years away from playing in the MLB is more than the highest-paid player on the Orioles.
The player on the Orioles who makes the closest to eight million dollars is slugger Trey Mancini, who is a six-year MLB veteran. While still enrolled in high school, Jackson Holliday is a bonefide millionaire.
To put this deal into perspective, Holliday is making more money through his MLB contract than Shohei Ohtani. You read that right. One of baseball's brightest stars is making less than an 18-year-old.
Jackson Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who had a brilliant 15-year career. His son is now on track to follow in his father's footsteps.
The Orioles hope that they have drafted their star of the future, and they are certainly compensating him for the high potential they see.
Who is Baltimore Orioles first overall pick Jackson Holliday?
Being a high schooler who suddenly gets more than $8.185 million sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Instead, it is a reality for Jackson Holliday. Holliday is one of the top prospects in baseball, and now he's being paid like it.
This is a departure from the typical philosophy of the Baltimore Orioles, who look to save money wherever they can. Fans love seeing the shift in thought process and hope it will continue.
Jackson Holliday is a shortstop from Oklahoma who has been playing baseball all his life. Most scouting reports show that the biggest area he needs to improve is his swing, but that should come very easily. He is immensely talented and capable of being a top tier MLB player.
The Baltimore Orioles have a tremendous amount of confidence in their first overall draft pick, which is proven by this contract. They will be fully committed to his development over the next few years and hope that he can become a difference maker on the biggest stage.