"No player on the current Orioles’ roster makes $8 million/year" "High schooler is a multi millionaire wt*" - Baltimore Orioles sign first overall pick to massive deal, biggest ever for a high school player

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with their first overall pick, Jackson Holliday. This is, reportedly, a massive deal, and the most that a high school player has ever been paid by an MLB club. Holliday's deal just edged out fellow 2022 draftee Andruw Jones' contract, who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jon Heyman was first to report that the deal was done, via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday.

This came as a big surprise to some Baltimore Orioles fans, who were not expecting such a large deal. The contract they are giving a player who is years away from playing in the MLB is more than the highest-paid player on the Orioles.

Connor @cg_410 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. No player on the current Orioles’ roster makes $8 million/year. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… No player on the current Orioles’ roster makes $8 million/year. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

The player on the Orioles who makes the closest to eight million dollars is slugger Trey Mancini, who is a six-year MLB veteran. While still enrolled in high school, Jackson Holliday is a bonefide millionaire.

Joe Serpico @JoeSerp Jon Heyman @JonHeyman No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. Never want to hear the O’s are cheap ever again twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Never want to hear the O’s are cheap ever again twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

champ 🐶 @champ59951097 @JonHeyman High schooler has already made more than some people in their 20’s @JonHeyman High schooler has already made more than some people in their 20’s

Jeff A. Boyd JR2TTS/NI3B📻🛰️ @Minus2_C Jon Heyman @JonHeyman No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. Now he can finally get that PS5 twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Now he can finally get that PS5 twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

To put this deal into perspective, Holliday is making more money through his MLB contract than Shohei Ohtani. You read that right. One of baseball's brightest stars is making less than an 18-year-old.

shohsorandom @ehhwhazupp twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Jon Heyman @JonHeyman No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday is in agreement with the Orioles on a record deal for a HS player, just a touch over No. 2 pick Druw Jones $8.185M deal. Holliday is a SS from Oklahoma and the son of Matt Holliday. Better than Ohtani’s $5.5 million salary Better than Ohtani’s $5.5 million salary😐 twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Jackson Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who had a brilliant 15-year career. His son is now on track to follow in his father's footsteps.

The Orioles hope that they have drafted their star of the future, and they are certainly compensating him for the high potential they see.

Who is Baltimore Orioles first overall pick Jackson Holliday?

2022 MLB Draft, Orioles mascot celebrating the pick

Being a high schooler who suddenly gets more than $8.185 million sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Instead, it is a reality for Jackson Holliday. Holliday is one of the top prospects in baseball, and now he's being paid like it.

This is a departure from the typical philosophy of the Baltimore Orioles, who look to save money wherever they can. Fans love seeing the shift in thought process and hope it will continue.

Jackson Holliday is a shortstop from Oklahoma who has been playing baseball all his life. Most scouting reports show that the biggest area he needs to improve is his swing, but that should come very easily. He is immensely talented and capable of being a top tier MLB player.

The Baltimore Orioles have a tremendous amount of confidence in their first overall draft pick, which is proven by this contract. They will be fully committed to his development over the next few years and hope that he can become a difference maker on the biggest stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far