"No relievers were harmed" - Adrian Morejon accidentally injures wife Melany during their first tennis face-off

San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon is enjoying the offseason with his wife, Melany, after an early elimination in the NL wildcard round against the Chicago Cubs. The two turned heads by appearing at the 2025 MLB All-Star game red carpet in Atlanta, and since then, Melany has continued to share the moments between the two.

On Wednesday, the couple took to the tennis court for the first time, and it turned out to be worse after Morejon hit Melany on her arm near the elbow region. Melany posted the photo of her arm, where a significant bruise can be seen. She wrote:

"first tennis game... he already injured me."

Melany shared another photo, capturing Morejon lying down after an intense session on the tennis court. She wrote:

"Dive down... no relievers were harmed in the making of this photo."

Adrian Morejon and Melany reportedly started dating when the reliever was part of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Padres' High-A affiliate. They went public with their relationship in 2023. Just before the 2025 season, they tied the knot.

Adrian Morejon's first All-Star season thanks to wife Melany

Adrian Morejon experienced his worst season in 2023. In eight appearances, he posted a 7.00 ERA and a WHIP of over 2.00. That season, he suffered a left elbow sprain in spring training, resulting in a 60-day injured list stint. He was even optioned to the minor leagues due to lackluster outings.

Last year, he recovered and posted an ERA of 2.83 in 60 appearances. This year, he went a step ahead and earned his first All-Star selection. During an interview with the San Diego Tribune in June, Morejon credited his wife, Melany, for managing his diet, leading him to do well on the mound.

“I think 2023 was my worst year. Hands down, ‘23 was my worst year. So during that offseason, I decided to make a change. I decided to make a change to all of my routines, all of my plans. Everything that I had and that I did to prepare myself, I changed all of it. And even my wife, who’s really big into (nutrition), she changed my complete diet.”

Morejon finished the 2025 season with a 2.08 ERA and for the first time in his career, he posted a WHIP below 1.00 (0.90).

