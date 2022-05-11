"No sport has more 'wait, what the f--- is happening?' moments than baseball" - Anthony Rendon stuns MLB announcers; hits career-first left-handed homer against Tampa Bay Rays

An MLB announcer went berserk after Anthony Rendon hit a stunning career-first left-handed homer against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels have turned a lot of heads, eliciting a plethora of strong reactions from commentators, fans and fellow players, this year. The Angels are now 21-11 and a game up on the Houston Astros for the top spot in the AL West.

They have All-Stars like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to thank for that, along with secondary talent from the likes of Brandon Marsh and Tyler Wade. Even their rookies have stepped up.

Youngster Reid Detmers pitched the first no hitter in his career against the Rays last night. Third baseman Anthony Rendon was another story as the Angels cruised to their third straight victory.

"Anthony Rendon bats left-handed for the first time in his career and he hits a home run!" - @ Talkin' Baseball.

An MLB announcer remarked:

"Rendon is a righty. He hit this homer lefty off of a position player that is pitching. No sport has more "wait, what the f--- is happening?" moments than baseball. Even the announcer said "what is going on? Oh, and Angels pitcher Reid Detmers has a no-no heading into the 9th." - @ Rob Daust

Anthony Rendon switches it up, goes long the other way on Tampa Bay Rays pitcher

This is Anthony Rendon's third season playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

The former Los Angeles Angels had six home runs and 24 RBIs last season despite only playing in 58 games. He's on pace to outdo his previous two seasons combined, as he already has four home runs and 16 RBIs in 121 plate appearances this campaign.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Anthony Rendon bats left-handed for the first time in his career and he hits a home run! Anthony Rendon bats left-handed for the first time in his career and he hits a home run! https://t.co/pXcE8GhrVW

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Rendon stepped up with Shohei Ohtani on base.

The Angels had ravaged the Rays' bullpen, and Rays outfielder Brett Phillips was on the mound. Although the Rays were already up 10-0 at this point, that did not stop Rendon from aiming for the fences.

Rendon is a righty. He hit this homer lefty off of a position player that is pitching. No sport has more "wait, what the f--- is happening?" moments than baseball. Even the announcer said "what is going on?"

Oh, and Angels pitcher Reid Detmers has a no-no heading into the 9th.

Rendon proceeded to slam a 2-run shot over 400 feet to right field. It was Rendon's first career home run batting left-handed. The commentator for the play even had to comment, "What is going on?' As the Angels were seemingly hitting home runs at will.

The first-place Angels will travel to the O.co Coliseum in Oakland to take on the Athletics this weekend.

