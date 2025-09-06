“No sugar-coating this” - Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Dodgers' “glaring” struggles and Shohei Ohtani’s contributions amid postseason push

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles for their fourth straight loss and sixth in seven games. Samuel Basallo's walk off home run helped his team get the win in a strong performance by both pitching staffs.The Dodgers' offense has been struggling in recent games, scoring one or fewer runs in four of the six losses. After the game, Freddie Freeman, the sole batter to get 2 hits in the game, spoke about the lineup's challenges.&quot;I mean, going into every game we feel confident and good, and then I figured I was going to get talked to after this game,&quot; Freeman said. &quot;I was trying to come up with some answers, and sometimes you just don't have the right answers. I'm just not going to sit here and give some cliches. We were just not playing very good. Our pitching was great tonight. Offensively, we were not good. So, there's no sugar coating this. We need to figure this out and figure this out quick.&quot;&quot;Just not scoring run, is not who we are, like, we are not getting anything going, we are not getting hits, its just, you get to a point where its glaring what we need to do.&quot;The Dodgers' offense was kept in the game thanks to an impressive short-notice start by Shohei Ohtani. The two-way phenom missed his previous scheduled start in Pittsburgh due to an illness. But hours before the game on Friday, Tyler Glasnow felt discomfort from a persistent back issue.Shohei stepped up, even though he wasn't 100% healthy, and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings on 3 hits and a walk and struck out 5 batters. His fastball reached more than 100 mph 11 times, maxing out at 101.5 mph. His teammate Freeman spoke about Shohei's contributions to the team.&quot;You could see he's exhausted after an inning or two,&quot; Freeman said. &quot;It's muggy. He's still not healthy. He's still sick. He gave it his all. It's amazing what he's doing. He's throwing 100, 101 mph. We will be saying this every year about Shohei Ohtani until he retires. He's a unicorn. He pitched great. Everything he had in that fourth inning to get out of it.&quot;The bullpen earned a run while Freeman hit a home run to keep the score tied heading into the ninth. Tanner Scott earned the walk off homer against Basallo to earn the loss.Shohei Ohtani makes feelings known about short-notice startShohei Ohtani stated after the game that his health was better than in the previous games, which prompted him to take up the challenge of pitching on short notice.&quot;I was able to get my high-intensity catch play in yesterday so I felt pretty good chiming in today,&quot; Ohtani said through an interpreter. &quot;I was contacted around 2 o'clock and was told if I could potentially start today.&quot;I actually felt really good coming into the game today. Probably the worst I felt was game one and game two in Pittsburgh. I started to feel a lot better my last day in Pittsburgh.&quot;The Dodgers' lead at the top of the NL West remained at 2.0 games as the San Diego Padres are on a five-game losing streak.