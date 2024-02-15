"No time for nonsense" - Marcus Stroman 'locked in' on World Series dream as Yankees ace bids adieu to distractions

Marcus Stroman is preparing for his first season with the New York Yankees. After his two-year stay with the Chicago Cubs ended, the former World Baseball Classic MVP reached a deal with the club in free agency.

Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million contract in free agency with the Bronx Bombers. He should pair nicely alongside Gerrit Cole, who is coming off a Cy Young season.

Stroman is ready to get the ball rolling with his new club. He is heading into the season with some extra motivation, as he knows the opportunity he has with the Yanks.

"Locked in for the season. Ring chasing with the squad. No time for nonsense. To all my family, friends, and acquaintances... I'm sorry if I don't reply to messages or respond to missed calls. I'm busy. Love you though. Talk to you all around Thanksgiving. Time to get to work!" stated Stroman.

Marcus Stroman is coming off a season where he started 25 games for the Cubs, compiling a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA. He dealt with a rib cage cartilage fracture that certainly affected his performance.

He is entering the new season healthy and is expected to take the ball for the Yankees for their home opener, per MLB insider Jon Morosi. The Yanks open up their series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5.

Marcus Stroman is not the only Yankees pitcher with big expectations

Marcus Stroman (Image via Getty)

Given how much of the Yankees' pitching staff performed last season, Marcus Stroman has a lot of expectations this year. Outside of Gerrit Cole, there was not much to be excited about during the 2023 season.

Much of the rotation dealt with injuries; others could not get their feet under them. Carlos Rodon, one of the team's premier signings last year, had one of the worst seasons of his career. Rodon finished the season with a 3-8 record with a 6.85 ERA, which was career-highs.

Rodon is going to face a ton of pressure coming into the new season. For the Yanks to have a legitimate shot at capturing a World Series title, he cannot have another down year.

The Bronx Bombers currently have a rotation that consists of Cole, Stroman, Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt. That could be quite the rotation if everyone performs well and can stay off the Injured List.

