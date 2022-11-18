Create

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run ball going to auction after fan turns down 3 million dollar offer

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Nov 18, 2022 04:03 AM IST
New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two
New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two

When Aaron Judge made history by hitting home run number 62 on the season, he also made a fan's dream come true. Coming into possession of a historic baseball is essentially winning the lottery, given the financial implications. Now, reports indicate that the fan has opted to put the ball up for auction, eschewing a three million dollar offer.

Obviously not taking that offer comes with a risk, but the fan clearly believes he can get more for the ball. Aaron Judge set the New York Yankees and American League record for home runs in a single season. The record was previously held by Yankees legend Roger Maris. Now, if you have over three million dollars, you too could own that piece of baseball history.

News that the ball was being put up for auction was posted to Twitter by Jeff Passan.

News: Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball is going to auction. And after turning down a $3 million offer, the man who caught it, Cory Youmans, details for ESPN the wild night of 62 and sets straight false claims made about him on social media. Story free: es.pn/3AoBqRm

Many fans were stunned that this offer was denied. While this was the ball that broke the AL home run record, it did not break the MLB record. The National League and MLB record is still held by Barry Bonds, who hit 73 home runs in 2001. While some might doubt the validity of that record, it is the one currently recognized as the best ever.

No way he gets more than that at auction. The Barry Bonds ball went for like $250k. twitter.com/brwalkoff/stat…
Awful decision. After auction fees I’m sure he’ll get less than the initial $3 million. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…
First of all that man is a wealthy businessman, so mans is playing the LONG game and I don't blame him. twitter.com/BRWalkoff/stat…

Many fans, especially New York Yankees fans, hope the ball somehow ends up with Aaron Judge. If the ball is truly important to him, he could likely afford to win this upcoming auction. Perhaps even Hal Steinbrenner, owner of the Yankees, could buy it as a gift to entice the free-agent Judge to re-sign.

Hal should include buying the ball in their offer - just throw any and everything at Judge. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…
Gonna make a bold prediction that Aaron Judge will win this auction twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…
Judge: Hal. Buy me the ball as part of the contract. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Getting a ball like this is every fan's dream. Most fans would be thrilled to catch a home run ball that does not make history. The history-making home run ball is on an entirely different level. Though many fans expect that three million dollars might be the most the ball is possibly worth.

Idc bruh no hall ain’t worth more than 3M twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…
if i turned down $3 mil id be terrified of it going for less twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…
@TalkinYanks Let me have the ball imo

Hopefully the home run ball ends up in the hands of a fan who can appreciate it for what it is.

Aaron Judge's home run record chase was one of the biggest stories of the 2022 season

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

It seemed like every day in September provided another update on Judge's pursuit of history. As soon as he hit the 60 home run mark, ESPN and other networks would cut in live to every at-bat.

Aaron Judge provided one of the most compelling stories of 2022, and will try his hardest to one-up himself in 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Gaelin Leif
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...