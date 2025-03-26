"No way he gets paid more than Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto": MLB insider gets honest about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract aspirations

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seemingly shut the door on negotiations with the Toronto Blue Jays for an extension till the end of the season. But he has signaled that he will be willing to hear if the team has a renewed offer. This comes after the first baseman had reportedly asked for a contract with a present-day value of $500 million.

Guerrero, 26, gives the Blue Jays the optimal figure to make the face of their organization over the next decade and longer. However, throughout the offseason, there has been a significant gap in the amount of money both parties have negotiated. While Guerrero has been offered a contract near the $500 million range, it holds only $450 million in present-day value as it contains deferrals.

Per MLB insider David Samson on Sportsnet 590's "Blair and Barker" podcast on Tuesday, the Dominican might be overplaying his hand. When he reaches free agency, he will have to negotiate with other teams.

And as per Samson, no matter what type of season Vlady has, he will not receive a contractual present-day value over the $460 million Shohei Ohtani got when he signed his 10-year, $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers.

"It is very easy to slot in Vladimir Guerrero," Samson said. "Vladimir may not agree with where he slots in, but there is no way he gets paid more than [Shohei] Ohtani present value. There's no way he gets paid more than [Juan] Soto present value.

"So whatever Vladimir wants, which is to break the record and get more than 460 million on a present value basis to beat Ohtani, I just don't see that happening from any team regardless of the season he has."

Vladimir Guerrero might have a case for a significant amount, as he has shown his all-round abilities at the plate. Since his breakout 2021 season, the 1B has a .293/.370/.517 batting line. He is sixth in homers with 136 and sixth in RBIs with 405 during that spell. He needs to have an MVP-caliber season to boost his stock.

Blue Jays CEO confident team will eventually sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

As per Samson, Vladimir Guerrero's case could mirror that of Aaron Judge's with the New York Yankees when he signed a contract extension after the 2022 season. Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro's recent comments seem to indicate the same.

According to Shapiro, the team is expected to sign the player even if that happens in the 2025-26 season.

“…I guess my overarching feeling is one of optimism," Shapiro said. "I think we’re going to sign him. I think we’re going to extend him. The reason I feel that way is because we have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome. Vlad wants to play his whole career as a Toronto Blue Jay.

"We want him to end his career in a Blue Jays uniform to be a true legacy player for the Toronto Blue Jays. … Could be before free agency, could be during free agency, but I’m optimistic we will sign him."

For now, Vladimir Guerrero can concentrate on his contract year as he hopes to push the bar in terms of numbers and convince teams that he is worth the $500 million he is asking for.

