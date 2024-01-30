Noah Syndergaard Free Agency: Yankees among several teams to monitor former Dodgers pitcher's pen sessions

Noah Syndergaard threw a bullpen in front of interested teams still looking for free-agent arms ahead of Opening Day. The sessions reportedly went well, and there were 15 teams in attendance.

Among those teams in attendance were the New York Yankees. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the interest level is unknown, but the organization is still searching for another arm late into the winter.

Noah Syndergaard is coming off a season split with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians. During that time, he compiled a 2-6 record with a 6.50 ERA on 88.2 innings of work.

He has bounced around the league after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. Syndergaard has had to settle for one-year deals and trades while having trouble staying off the IL.

After returning from the surgery, he has not looked as dominant as he once did. He had trouble putting batters away with the Dodgers, compiling a 7.16 ERA across 12 starts.

Syndergaard hopes to put the past struggles behind him and start fresh with a new organization. He may get his wish, as it was reported he ramped up his fastball to the mid-90s during his session.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are also interested in signing Noah Syndergaard

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds (via Getty Images)

Before his most recent bullpen session, the Pittsburgh Pirates came out as one of the teams interested in signing Noah Syndergaard. The team just signed Aroldis Chapman to boost their bullpen but is searching for another starter.

With Pittsburgh's multiple young arms at the backend of their rotation, signing somebody like Syndergaard could be great. If he stays healthy, he could be a steal, but that has been a problem lately.

Pittsburgh will have their work cut out for them. With teams like the Yankees also interested, they could easily be outbid.

