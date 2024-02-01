Noah Syndergaard Update: MLB insider reports Padres showing keen interest in signing ex-Dodgers free agent pitcher

Former Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard is generating a lot of traction from MLB teams for a possible signing this offseason. The San Diego Padres are the latest name to be added to the list of interested parties.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Padres are among the most interested teams to sign the 31-year-old pitcher. According to Morosi, the player's bullpen throwing session in front of 15 interested teams was hugely impressive and was well received. Teams looking to fortify their bullpen further are now seriously considering him as a possible option.

Morosi said:

"I think is most prominent to mention here, the San Diego Padres. And we talked about in the context of Michael Lorenzen a couple of days ago as well. The Padres looking for some help and some back end starting pitching. And I was told that Syndergaard throwing session for teams was well received.

"His fastball velocity was back up into the 90s, which of course, had fluctuated a bit during the course of the 2023 season."

Morosi continued:

"So teams came away impressed by what they saw from Syndergaard. And there is still a degree of optimism from his camp, that he will land a 40 man roster Major League deal and not have to sign a minor league deal with the major league invite improve it, so to speak.

"So again, the Padres whether it's Ryu, Lorenz and Syndergaard that part of the marketplace the Padres are looking to because as we know yes, they made a move to bring in some pitching in the Juan Soto deal."

Morosi also chipped in about Blake Snell:

"But the guy that you saw at the BBWA awards dinner, Blake Snell was on their team won the Cy Young and is now a free agent. So they've got a lot of innings and quality to replace now, with Snell still out there on the open."

Syndergaard played the last season first for the Dodgers and then moved to Cleveland Guardians. He ended the season with a combined 2-6 record with a 6.50 ERA on 88.2 innings of work.

Ever since his Tommy John surgery in 2020, the pitcher has been bouncing along MLB. He would surely hope to put struggles past him and look to start fresh with a new organization as his free agency looks to heat up.

New York Yankees keeping tabs on Noah Syndergaard

According to reports, the Yankees are keeping a keen eye on Noah Syndergaard. The player has been out of form for the past couple of years but has recently impressed a lot of teams with his bullpen session.

Insider John Heyman recently said that the Bronx Bombers were one of the 15 teams present in his bullpen session. Although it's hard to predict their interest level, their presence surely sparks the idea of a possible move as they look to add another arm to their bullpen before the market closes.

