“Nobody cares what I gotta go through” - Dodgers star Mookie Betts embraces challenges of playing shortstop despite tough demands

Mookie Betts will be the new shortstop for the Dodgers as Gavin Lux struggled to retain the position. Lux was to be the designated shortstop for the upcoming season, but he was moved to second base, leaving room for Betts to take over the position.

According to manager Dave Roberts, it will be a permanent decision, not an experiment. Betts will be the shortstop throughout the 2024 MLB season, which could add more pressure on the slugger.

While the Dodgers are entitled to change their decision whenever they want, Betts was confident as he embraced the role and its challenges despite tough demands.

"Nobody cares what I gotta go through. I don’t care what I gotta go through," Mookie Betts said via the Athletic.

The 31-year-old is ready to go out on the field and perform. Betts also stated that it can be tough playing as a shortstop. However, he was ready to advance when he accepted the position like a champ.

“Everything is tough about playing shortstop, but somebody’s got to do it," Betts continued.

Pressure could mount on Mookie Betts amid new position

Being a shortstop can be difficult as it requires dedication and quick reflexes. Mookie Betts is probably the best option for the Dodgers shortstop, but a new position means new responsibilities. Pressure could mount on Betts to perform defensively.

With Lux not an option, Betts will need to take the burden. Lux is not the only player who struggled as a shortstop. Kike Hernandez struggled with the Red Sox as a full-time shortstop.

Chris Taylor might have been an option, but the Dodgers need him in the outfield. That said, Betts is the only player at present who can take up the position. The most essential part of being a shortstop is staying healthy and avoiding injuries. The Dodgers cannot risk any injuries, especially with Betts as his contribution to the plate is highly required.

It's evident for players to face pressure with a new position, but Betts is more than ready to take up the responsibility for the upcoming MLB season.

