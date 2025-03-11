"Nobody cares what we did last year" - Francisco Lindor makes blunt assessment of new Mets line-up after Juan Soto addition

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor acknowledges the team has a very powerful lineup with him, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso at the top of the batting order. At the same time, Lindor believes that putting down a strong lineup on paper doesn't guarantee success and the players still have to go out and give their best on the field to win.

Ad

Lindor had an outstanding season in 2024, driving the New York Mets to the brink of winning the National League pennant and ending as the runner-up for the National League MVP. The Mets broke the bank to sign Juan Soto in the free agent market this offseason before completing a short-term deal to bring Pete Alonso back into their clubhouse.

On Monday, Francisco Lindor discussed the team's powerful batting lineup in an interview with MLB Network Radio from the Mets dressing room at their spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's definitely a very good lineup. We still have a lot of work to do. Nobody cares what we did last year," Lindor said. "You've got to come in this year and get it done.

"I've been a part of lineups where they looked fantastic and underperformed. Then I've been part of lineups that looked okay and overperformed," he added. "At the end of the day, we've got to stay the course and go out there and get it done."

Ad

The Mets are expected to have Francisco Lindor leading off their lineup with Juan Soto and Pete Alonso being the next two batters. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is touted to take the clean-up role, followed by third baseman Mark Vientos and catcher Francisco Alvarez in the batting order.

Francisco Lindor reflects on being the Mets leadoff hitter

Lindor collected his fourth Silver Slugger award last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview with MLB Network Radio, Francisco Lindor also talked about what the New York Mets expect him to do as the leadoff hitter of the team.

Ad

"My job is to get on bases," Lindor said. "Get on base. Make something happen. And once I'm a baserunner, score [a run]. With the guys that I have behind me [in the lineup], I better have my hamstrings in a good spot to run."

Last year, Lindor posted a .273/.344/.500 slash line for the Mets during the regular season with 29 stolen bases, 33 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 107 runs scored along with an OPS+ of 138. He batted 14-51 in the postseason with six extra-base hits, including two home runs and eight RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback