"‘Nobody's hanging their heads, nobody's panicking” - Nestor Cortes Jr. optimistic on Yankees' outlook despite third-straight series loss

Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees lost their third-straight series as they failed to get past the Atlanta Braves in a 3-1 defeat on Sunday. The Yankees were not too bad with their defensive performance. However, the offense struggled as they scored just one run.

Cortes had a decent performance after throwing seven innings. The southpaw surrendered three earned runs but struck out seven and walked none. The Yankees bullpen helped Cortes but the offense failed to provide support.

While the Yankees are experiencing a rough patch, Cortes seems optimistic about the team's attitude and resilience despite their third-straight series loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like pretty much the same honestly. Nobody's hanging their heads, nobody's panicking in here. Just a rough patch of 162 games we are gonna go through. Just got to figure a way to get out of it," Nestor Cortes Jr. said in a postgame interview on Yes Network.

Trending

Cortes also stated that he was pleased with his fastball and cutter combination. The pitcher felt his overall performance was good, but Jarred Kelenic smashed a home run at the top of the third.

When asked about surrendering the home run, Cortes said Kelenic put a good swing to it.

"I thought it was more on the outside. Going back into it and looking at it, it was more up and middle and he put a good swing to it," Nestor Cortes Jr. continued.

Expand Tweet

Nestor Cortes Jr. drops record despite quality start

Nestor Cortes Jr. did not receive enough support from the plate. Cortes dropped to 4-6 on the season despite his quality start.

Cortes has now thrown 100.2 innings this season and recorded 93 strikeouts. Cortes is the second leader in strikeouts and has pitched the most number of innings for the team. The pitcher has a 3.40 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Cortes has also surrendered the most number of runs for the team. Both Rodon and Cortes have given up 38 earned runs.

The Yankees will next play the cross-town rival New York Mets in a two-game Subway Series starting on Tuesday, June 25. Cortes will not pitch in the series; his next scheduled start is on Saturday, June 29 on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.