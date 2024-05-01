"Nobody wants to play more” - Angels GM Perry Minasian weighs in on Mike Trout’s unfortunate exit after torn meniscus in left knee 

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that superstar slugger Mike Trout will have to undergo surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee during their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 32-year-old has faced several injury problems in recent years and this latest setback will be a huge blow for both Trout and the team.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Angels General Manager Perry Minasian expressed his sympathy towards the slugger's plight:

"Nobody wants to play more than Mike does... He eats, sleeps and breathes baseball. I really feel for him," Minasian said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Mike Trout made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and in his first full season the following year, landed the Rookie of the Year award. He has been one of their best players since then and is widely considered one of the best sluggers of his generation.

However, his problems with injuries have only grown over time, which has sidelined him more and more frequently over the years.

After losing Shohei Ohtani to their rivals across town, the Angels have struggled to get their season going this year. With the poor start that they've had to the season, they were counting on Trout to lift them, but will now miss him instead. The LA side has not yet put a timeline on his return, but a torn meniscus will likely keep him out for four to six weeks at the least. The surgery on his knee is expected to happen later this week.

Mike Trout gives emotional interview after latest injury setback

Mike Trout spoke to reporters on Tuesday after the Los Angeles Angels announced that he will require surgery on his knee, keeping him out for the near future. Speaking on his injury, an emotional Trout said:

"It's just frustrating. But we'll get through it."

Expand Tweet

Trout played the entire game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and said what added to his frustration was that he didn't even know the moment that it happened. He said he felt some soreness after the third innings, but it slowly grew into something more over the course of the game.

However, on the bright side for Trout, it is not expected to be a season-ending injury and he could be back in action in less than two months, if everything goes well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback