"Nobody will ever touch this record again" "Timeless greatness" - MLB fans celebrate Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright's historic record-tying start as batterymates

St. Louis Cardinals greats Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history this afternoon by tying the record for most starts as batterymates with 324 starts together. They tied Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan. It's an incredible achievement for two of the most durable players in the game today.

"Yadi and Waino for the 324th time. That ties the MLB record for starts as batterymates" - MLB

Many fans across baseball took to Twitter to react to the historic feat. One fan believes this record will never be touched again. That may be true, since players don't often remain on the same team for this long.

Both Wainwright and Molina seem to be timeless greats in the game of baseball.

With Albert Pujols closing in on 700 career home runs and now Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright breaking records as batterymates, it truly has been an historic season for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Several fans took the time to congratulate the two on their historic accomplishments.

Now that the two teammates have tied the record, Wainwright and Molina are scheduled to break the all-time record on September 14.

Two of the greatest players in Cardinals history will now be in the history books. The record shows how durable the two players have been throughout their careers.

St. Louis Cardinals are running away with NL Central in second-half

Tommy Edman rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the hottest teams in all of the MLB in the second half of the season, entering play on September 8 with a record of 31-12 since the All-Star break.

Between Paul Goldschmidt's MVP-caliber season and the red-hot bat of Albert Pujols, the Cardinals look poised to win their first National Leagie Central title since 2019.

After trailing the Milwaukee Brewers for much of May and June, the Cardinals have pulled away, leading by 9.5 games entering today. Overall, while teams such as the New York Mets, LA Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves will be more favored to win it all in the NL, the Cardinals may be the dark-horse candidate to make a run in October.

