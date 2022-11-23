Is Aaron Judge's reign with the New York Yankees over? The superstar outfielder arrived in San Francisco on Monday for a meeting with the Giants on Tuesday. This is the first team to meet with Judge other than the Yankees.

The Giants have mentioned multiple times that there is nobody outside of their financial limits. They'll need all the money they can get to land Aaron Judge. It's been rumored that the reigning AL MVP is searching for a deal of around eight years, $40 million annually.

"Judge is believed to be seeking a deal of at least eight years with an average annual value exceeding $40 million," said MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand.

It's no secret that Judge is looking for an end-game contract. He's coming off one of the most impressive offensive seasons ever put together, and he's not getting any younger. At age 30, Judge doesn't want to worry about where he'll be playing in his mid-30s.

Some New York Yankees fans think Judge is looking for too much. They think the contract will be too steep, especially if he starts to rescind in his mid-to-late 30s. They don't want to see their team handcuffed a couple of years down the road.

"Nobody is worth $40 million a year. He has his best year and now he wants big bucks. What happens after a aplayer gets the big contract is he/she get complacent and don't care about big time performance. Look at Stanton. He got a nice deal and he stinks," one fan explained.

"Too much once he hits 37-40," said another.

Brian Cashman Blows @Jt202102 @MichiganYankees U gotta overpay if u want the nice things! Hal has nothing nice it was given to him @MichiganYankees U gotta overpay if u want the nice things! Hal has nothing nice it was given to him

WisDom @spudchapp @MichiganYankees I think $320 million for 8 years is the upper limit. Anything above that is insane, and as much as I want Judge back, the Yankees should pass if the bidding gets above that. @MichiganYankees I think $320 million for 8 years is the upper limit. Anything above that is insane, and as much as I want Judge back, the Yankees should pass if the bidding gets above that.

However, if the Giants or Dodgers come close to $50mm per year for 8 years, Hal will never meet that number and AJ will play on the West Coast.

Twitter @Yankees @MichiganYankees If the best offer he gets is AAV in early $40mm range, Judge will sign with the #Yankees However, if the Giants or Dodgers come close to $50mm per year for 8 years, Hal will never meet that number and AJ will play on the West Coast. #Yankees Twitter #aaronjudge @MichiganYankees If the best offer he gets is AAV in early $40mm range, Judge will sign with the #Yankees.However, if the Giants or Dodgers come close to $50mm per year for 8 years, Hal will never meet that number and AJ will play on the West Coast.#YankeesTwitter #aaronjudge @Yankees

Giorgio Ferarra @giorgiogd @MichiganYankees @TheJudge44 @xiggy89x @jdun1031 @GinaMuscato @TalkinYanks @Yankees If that what it takes its a no brainer give it to him If you all seen what I've said I said the max shld be 8 years @$320 Once you hit that price range & if he really wants to stay here a few million makes no diff @MichiganYankees @TheJudge44 @xiggy89x @jdun1031 @GinaMuscato @TalkinYanks @Yankees If that what it takes its a no brainer give it to him If you all seen what I've said I said the max shld be 8 years @$320 Once you hit that price range & if he really wants to stay here a few million makes no diff

Some fans don't think that any baseball player is worth $40 million annually. They're expecting Aaron Judge to walk and join a team like the Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Not all fans feel the same way. Other fans think the New York Yankees need to pay him whatever he wants. They believe that Judge is too valuable of a player not to re-sign. They don't care about the details of the contract, they just want to see Judge back in pinstripes.

The New York Yankees are in the driver's seat to re-sign Aaron Judge

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Hal Steinbrenner has mentioned numerous times that he won't be outbid in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. Judge also mentioned that he wants to play for a proven winner. Other than the Dodgers, no other team is in a better position to consistently battle for a World Series.

As the free agent market starts to heat up, teams are starting to take real shots at acquiring Aaron Judge.

