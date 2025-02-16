Nolan Arenado makes feelings known on Cardinals’ offseason approach trade rumors and World Series hopes

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado has been subject to strong trade rumors since the front office acknowledged being open to moving the veteran All-Star this offseason.

The eight-time All-Star was seemingly on his way to Houston in December with the Cardinals in talks of a trade with the Astros. However, the third baseman reportedly blocked his potential move by not waiving his no-trade clause.

With players reporting for Spring Training this week, Arenado discussed the situation and made his feelings known about the rumors. He said to Jim Hayes of FanDuel Sports Network:

"You know, obviously, there has been a lot going on this offseason. There were a lot of truths out there, there were some lies out there, (but) I try not to get caught up in it too much.

"I really focus on just getting ready for the season, and that's about it. ... There was always a possibility of me getting traded, there was a possibility of me coming back - I'm back and I'm ready to go play ball."

When asked about the Cardinals' World Series aspirations while the team is reportedly going through a transition, Nolan Arenado responded candidly.

"Do I wish the direction (of the team) was 'all-in?'" he said. "Of course, but is this what is probably best for the Cardinals? Probably."

Following his blocked move to the Astros, Nolan Arenado has been linked with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox over the last few weeks. However, a potential move to the Red Sox seems unlikely after Boston acquired two-time World Series-winning third baseman Alex Bregman this week.

John Mozeliak hopes Nolan Arenado isn't "bitter" after trade saga

With the Red Sox signing Alex Bregman, it seems more than likely that Nolan Arenado will be staying with the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season. Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak would've preferred to move on from Arenado with three years and a $74 million salary on his contract.

However, Mozeliak is looking at the bright side of things in Spring Training.

"I think it will be a little less awkward than I thought," Mozeliak said on Thursday. "He knows that we tried. He knows we had a deal that he didn’t accept. I’m not bitter. I don’t’ think he’ll be bitter. I think from a team standpoint, as a group, we can make this work. Is it the perfect outcome? No. Could it have been much worse? Sure."

Nolan Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, has been one of the best infielders in MLB over the last decade. However, he is heading into the 2025 season on the back of one of the worst seasons of his career.

He hit .272 with 16 homers in 2024. His 16 home runs were his lowest full-season number since his rookie year (2013).

