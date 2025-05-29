Nolan Arenado makes intentions clear following crucial win vs Orioles 

The St. Louis Cardinals continued their strong start to the season with a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The Cardinals came back in Game 3 with a 6-4 margin to claim the series. They received some words of motivation from one of the senior players on their roster.

The Cardinals wiped off two leads and had a three-run fifth inning to build on as their bullpen had a strong end to the game. The O's put up three runs in the first two innings before Jordan Walker brought St. Louis back to parity. After going down 4-2, Masyn Winn's double and Brandon Donovan's home run in the fifth were enough for the lead, before a cushion run came in the seventh from Ivan Herrera.

After the game, Cardinals' Nolan Arenado who went 1-for-4 on the night shared a series of pictures on Instagram summing up their series in Baltimore. The Orioles had taken the win in the series opener before the Cards rebounded with a 7-4 win on Tuesday.

"Onward and upward," Arenado captioned his post.

Arenado himself has been hitting at .239 for the season so far. While he has struggled to get hits, he also has just six home runs to show for himself in the power-hitting department. He is carrying a .701 OPS after Wednesday's game.

Nolan Arenado makes feelings clear about winning Gold Glove award again

There have been only a few infielders in the history of the game that have carried a defensive prowess in the MLB like Nolan Arenado's. From 2013 to 2022, Arenado won 10 straight Gold Glove awards as part of the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals.

Alongside Ichiro Suzuki, he is one of the only two to achieve the feat in their first ten seasons. Having not won the trophy in the last two years, Arenado is determined to win it again.

“When you’re in the middle of a season or in the middle of your career, you don’t think about winning that many of them. But then when you lose [the Gold Glove], you want to get it back. And it also dawns on you, ‘Damn, that was a pretty awesome run, wasn’t it?’," Arenado said in an interview with the Cardinals newsletter.

"That would mean a lot, and I would love to win it again,” he added. “It would probably be the most special one if I could get that back again.”

With the win, the Cardinals got their 32nd win of the season. They remain 3.0 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central standings. St. Louis' run of form is a pleasant surprise for many in the baseball community who didn't expect such a level of competition from a team that finished with a 71-91 record in 2024.

