Nolan Arenado’s bizarre catch and clash with little fan has fans concerned

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is one of the best infielders in the MLB, and it was on show during the game against the New York Mets on Sunday night.

The All-Star infielder flung himself into the crowd to secure a foul pop from Mets slugger Juan Soto in the second game of the doubleheader. However it came at a cost.

As Arenado sprinted and crashed into the netting, he landed into the lap of a family in the stands who were holding a child. While the child seemed okay, the 10-time Gold Glove winner gifted the ball to the family after the incident.

Social media reacted to the bizarre incident of the Cardinals star crashing into a young fan, with many calling for more than just a ball in return.

"He owes them a little more than just a ball," wrote a fan.

"Need a little more than that, his grown man a** was on her face," alleged another fan.

"'Sorry I gave you CTE, here's a used ball I didn't even pay for.'"

Several other questioned the parents for not being alert enough as Arenado made the play.

"Maybe the parents should have gotten her tf out of the way??" questioned a fan.

"Great parenting leaving your kid there," wrote another fan.

"That Dad should be lynched for that reaction," wrote another.

After the game, the veteran infielder shared he was "worried" when he crashed into the family and the little girl to make that play.

"I was worried about hitting her, but I didn’t feel contact, but I probably frightened her with that whole situation,” he said. “I’m glad they’re OK, I heard they’re fine. Thank God for that and I was able to make the play.”

Nolan Arenado hails Cardinals teammate's spectacular home run robbery

Nolan Arenado's effort was one of the talking points of the game, however, it wasn't the only great defensive play by the Cardinals on Sunday. Arenado's teammate Victor Scott II had the defining moment of the game.

The Cardinals center fielder reached up over the wall to rob the Mets superstar of a potentially game-defining three-run home run in the fourth inning with the game tied at 4-4.

Nolan Arenado hailed the spectacular effort from his young teammate after the Cardinals won 5-4 to sweep the doubleheader.

"It was awesome, and I told [Scott] that was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen,” Arenado said. “I played with Adam Jones in the WBC, and he made a play like that. Those are the two best plays I’ve ever seen made in center field.”

Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 on the night, driving in a run and had an RBI single in a solid all-round display in the series finale.

