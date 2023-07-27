Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Dodgers linked to Cardinals superstar third baseman ahead of deadline

It's been a difficult season for the St. Louis Cardinals, now it appears that the team may be looking to retool their roster with Nolan Arenado reportedly linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to Jorge Castillo of the LA Times, there have reportedly been talks between the Cardinals and Dodgers in regard to a deal revolving around Arenado.

Any move involving Nolan Arenado would be an absolute blockbuster, something that could reportedly happen. Castillo mentioned that the likes of Max Muncy and Chris Taylor could be headed to St. Louis in the deal.

This may sound odd at first as many believe that the Cards will be most interested in youth, however, Muncy and Taylor would help keep the Cardinals competitive. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said that the team will be looking to improve the 2024 squad, so Muncy, Taylor, and a potential young pitcher could help the club next season.

Taylor and Muncy remain under team control, so it could be a move looking toward next season. That being said, the contracts of Chris Taylor and Max Muncy are easier to move, so it could eventually lead to further moves down the road.

Even though the St. Louis Cardinals have struggled this season, Arenado remains one of the best third basemen in the MLB. Through 98 games this season, Arenado has produced a .287 batting average with 22 home runs and 77 RBIs. At 32 years old, some may have expected some regression, however, he is still a superstar.

Nolan Arenado would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to secure a move outside of St. Louis, not only to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Previous reports stated that Arenado would only be willing to waive his no-waive clause to secure a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, this has been denied by Arenado's agent Joel Wolfe.

"Spoke with Joel Wolfe, who represents Nolan Arenado. He declined to get into specifics about the L.A. Times report regarding the Cardinals-Dodgers talks, but he did say the idea that Arenado would only waive his no-trade clause for the Dodgers was "inaccurate." - @Feinsand

If it is true that Arenado would be open to more teams than only the Dodgers, how many teams could be involved in his sweepstakes? Could the Los Angeles Angels look at Arenado as he is from Southern California?